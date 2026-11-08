Trump Clarifies Dana White Press Secretary Joke Amid Political Shifts

President Trump confirms his suggestion that UFC CEO Dana White serve as White House press secretary was a joke, revealing the comment was made in jest during a Saturday event.

President Donald Trump officially clarified on Sunday that his suggestion of appointing UFC CEO Dana White as the next White House press secretary was entirely a joke. Speaking to reporters, the President insisted he was "only kidding" regarding the controversial proposal that sparked widespread speculation about his administration's staffing plans.

Trump Clarifies Press Secretary Remarks

The clarification came after Trump posted photographs of prominent UFC fighters on social media over the weekend, suggesting they could serve as assistants to White. In that post, Trump described White as a "violent Fighter and Warrior" and proposed bringing several current or former UFC champions to his side to help "defend us against the Lunatic Left." The President explained that these images were part of the joke and not a serious recruitment strategy.

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White Responds With Support

Despite the disclaimer, Dana White expressed enthusiasm for the hypothetical role, telling Trump that he "loves the idea" of becoming press secretary. White has been a vocal supporter of Trump's political agenda and played a significant role in mobilizing fanbase support for the President's 2024 presidential campaign. The UFC chief has frequently appeared alongside Trump at major political events, reinforcing their close public alliance.

Planned White House Meeting

White is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday for discussions unrelated to the press secretary rumors. Trump confirmed the meeting would take place but stated it was planned for other reasons, distancing the appointment from their upcoming interaction. This visit follows White's recent efforts to bring UFC fights to the White House lawn earlier this year, further cementing his presence in the political sphere.

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Strategic Signal to Democrats

Although the press secretary comment was dismissed as "just a little fun," it signaled a combative approach from the Trump camp as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress. By framing White, a prominent ally, in a warrior-like light, Trump emphasized a tough stance against opposing political forces. The remark served to rally his base while testing the waters for public reaction to unconventional staffing ideas.

Longstanding UFC Relationship

White has led the Ultimate Fighting Championship for more than two decades, building a global brand that intersects with political entertainment. His relationship with Trump has evolved from casual association to active political engagement, highlighting the growing trend of sports figures in American political discourse. This latest interaction underscores the blending of entertainment and governance in the current political climate.