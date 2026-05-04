Trump Confirms Iranian Attacks Amidst Rising Middle East Tensions

Former President Trump confirms Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz following strikes on the UAE, escalating tensions and raising concerns about global economic impact. The IMF warns of a 'much worse outcome' if the conflict continues.

Former US President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged Iran ian attacks targeting ships in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, occurring shortly after Tehran initiated missile and drone strikes against the United Arab Emirates.

The escalation began with Iran launching four missiles at a US-allied nation in the Middle East on Monday, resulting in significant damage to a key oil port following Trump’s decision to bolster security in the Strait. In response, Trump issued a stark warning, threatening devastating consequences for Iran should its targeting of US naval vessels and commercial shipping persist.

The situation is further complicated by the repeated failure of both sides to agree on terms for a peaceful resolution, leading to a prolonged geopolitical impasse. Trump detailed the attacks in a post on his Truth Social platform, specifically mentioning incidents involving ships, including a South Korean cargo vessel, as part of what he termed ‘PROJECT FREEDOM.

’ He claimed the downing of seven Iranian ‘fast boats’ and noted that, aside from the South Korean ship, no other vessels transiting the Strait had sustained damage at the time of his statement. He also announced an upcoming news conference with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, to provide further updates.

This announcement followed a previous pledge to deploy American warships to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, coinciding with reports from the UAE detailing an Iranian attack on one of its petroleum industrial facilities using drones and missiles. The attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone ignited a fire, which authorities promptly addressed.

Fujairah serves as a crucial hub with a major port, pipeline infrastructure, and other petroleum-related installations, offering an alternative route bypassing the constricted Strait of Hormuz. The broader economic implications of the escalating conflict are also coming into focus. The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned that the global economy faces a significantly worsened scenario if the Middle East conflict extends into 2027, potentially driving oil prices to around $125 per barrel.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s Managing Director, indicated that the initial forecast of a short-lived conflict, predicting a modest growth slowdown to 3.1% and a slight price increase to 4.4%, is no longer realistic. She highlighted that the continuation of the war, coupled with oil prices around or exceeding $100 per barrel and rising inflation, already aligns with the IMF’s ‘adverse scenario.

’ While long-term inflation expectations remain stable and financial conditions haven’t tightened significantly, Georgieva warned that this could change if the conflict persists. Furthermore, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that there is ‘no military solution to a political crisis,’ emphasizing the progress of peace talks facilitated by Pakistan and urging the US and UAE to avoid being drawn into a prolonged conflict. He also criticized ‘Project Freedom’ as a ‘Project Deadlock.

’ US intelligence assessments suggest Iran could potentially acquire a nuclear weapon within nine months to a year, despite repeated denials from Tehran. Concerns remain regarding the whereabouts of approximately 440kg of uranium, with experts noting its likely storage in deeply fortified underground facilities





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