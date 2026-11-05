Trump Contemplates Firing Defense Secretary Hegseth After Midterm Losses

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the dismissal of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following Democratic Congressional victories, citing intelligence failures and political arithmetic ahead of January.

President Donald Trump concealed visible anger following Democratic victories in the midterm elections, publicly praising the opposition party while privately moving to remove Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from his post. Hours after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress, the President engaged in a brief public relations effort, telling Fox News that Democrats fought hard and deserved credit. He told the New York Times he was willing to accept the results and preferred cutting deals over vetoing legislation during his final two years in office. By Wednesday morning, Trump stood at a White House construction site, acting as if the political defeat belonged to someone else, stating he had not been on the ballot and had no plans to change his Cabinet based on election outcomes.

Despite this public facade, Trump was working the phones to find a scapegoat for the bruising political defeat. After GOP operatives initially targeted Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the losses, Trump consulted close advisers about whether Hegseth should retain his position. A White House insider confirmed that Trump asked multiple advisors if the Defense Secretary should stay, and sources now expect Hegseth to depart before the new Congress is sworn in next January. This timeline is driven less by immediate anger and more by arithmetic, as confirming a new defense chief becomes significantly more difficult once Democrats control the Senate.

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Intelligence Failures Drive Removal

The primary argument against Hegseth involves the handling of operational updates regarding the Iran conflict, which Vice President JD Vance blamed for the electoral defeat. Insiders describe a pattern where Trump repeatedly learned important operational details about the Persian Gulf after the fact, rather than receiving timely briefings. One source noted that Trump demanded to know why Iranian surface-to-air defenses and missiles had not been destroyed after Hegseth had claimed on several occasions that the US military had eliminated them. This discrepancy between reported status and actual conditions has created significant friction within the highest levels of the administration.

Further compounding the issue, the President reportedly learned about emerging threats only after they had already materialized, leaving him vulnerable to criticism. A White House insider stated that there is always some new information that Trump is told after the event, suggesting a systemic breakdown in communication protocols. Another source emphasized that the defense secretary is responsible for knowing and explaining accurately what is possible and the relative risks involved. With no one else holding primary responsibility for this critical intelligence function, the accumulation of these lapses has intensified calls for Hegseth to step aside before the political landscape shifts permanently.

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Political Arithmetic and Future Threats

Official channels have moved to defend the current leadership, with White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly stating that the President retains full confidence in Hegseth. A Pentagon spokesperson echoed this sentiment, asserting that the Secretary always provides the President and senior leaders with the full operational picture. However, a veteran GOP operative pointed out that there is another compelling reason to act quickly, noting that the incoming Democratic House is expected to pursue Hegseth aggressively. This raises the prospect of an impeachment and subsequent Senate trial, a scenario that few within the West Wing wish to navigate, particularly the President himself.

The political danger is already materializing, with Kentucky Democrat Thomas Massie informing CNN on Wednesday that he plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week. This legislative threat adds urgency to Trump's internal deliberations, as removing Hegseth before the new session begins could preempt a public impeachment battle. The timing aligns with the transition of power, allowing the administration to claim the change is part of a routine administrative reshuffle rather than a capitulation to partisan pressure. Senior Republicans are actively monitoring the situation, with one describing the President as contemplating the move based on the growing political liability.

Cabinet Survival Strategies Unfold

While Hegseth faces potential dismissal, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles appears to have navigated the initial fallout from the election results. Despite being privately blamed by many Republicans for the defeat, insiders suggest Wiles is expected to survive the coming purge. She is reportedly playing a strategic game of four-dimensional chess, pitting the President's top Cabinet members against each other to divert blame. By aligning with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, she aims to fly under the radar and retain her powerful position within the White House structure.

The Vice President has already taken a prominent role in assigning responsibility for the losses, stating in a Wednesday morning release that the Iran war was the primary reason for the electoral defeat. Vance stopped just short of explicitly blaming the President, but his statement reinforced the narrative that military foreign policy missteps cost the administration dearly. The President himself had alluded to this connection the night before, acknowledging the difficult political reality. As the transition to a divided government approaches, the administration is focused on internal stability and preventing further erosion of authority before the new Congress assumes power in January.