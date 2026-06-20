Trump Debuts Qatari-Gifted $400 Million Air Force One with Custom Red, White, and Blue Livery

President Donald Trump surprised onlookers by unveiling a new Air Force One, a Boeing 747 provided by Qatar, featuring his preferred red, white, and blue color scheme with gold accents. The $400 million plane, temporary until new Boeing jets are completed, will lead the Fourth of July flyover and is slated for a future Trump presidential library. The move revives Trump's long-standing design ambitions amid criticism over ethical implications.

President Donald Trump made a surprise debut of a new Air Force One aircraft on Friday at Joint Base Andrews. The event, initially scheduled as a meeting with US Air Force service members, turned into a rally-like showcase for a Boeing 747 gifted by the government of Qatar , valued at approximately $400 million.

Trump emphasized the plane's luxury, claiming it to be the most luxurious in the world and asserting its superiority in speed and size over all previous Air Force One aircraft. He noted that the plane would lead a flyover during the upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, which commemorate the United States' 250th birthday.

The aircraft features a distinct red, white, and blue color scheme with gold accents, a design Trump has long favored, reminiscent of his private plane, 'Trump Force One.

' This livery departs from the traditional 'Jackie Kennedy Blue' that has been used since the 1960s. Trump's original plan to acquire two new Boeing jets with this redesign, initiated in February 2018, faced delays and was later altered by the Biden administration, which reverted to the classic blue. Upon Trump's return to office in January 2025, he revived his design preferences. The Qatari-gifted plane serves as an interim solution while the two Boeing jets remain under construction.

After its service, the aircraft is slated to become a centerpiece in a Trump presidential library in downtown Miami. This arrangement has sparked controversy, with critics raising concerns about potential corruption and ethical conflicts. White House aides had earlier suggested the imminent arrival of a new Air Force One, and the older aircraft from the George H.W. Bush era was retired after Trump's return from the G7 summit in France.

The President interacted with journalists, remarking on their demeanor and hinting at future tours of the plane. The debut underscores Trump's continued focus on personal branding and his willingness to leverage unconventional arrangements to fulfill his vision for the presidential aircraft





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Air Force One Qatar Boeing 747 Presidential Aircraft Livery Jackie Kennedy Blue Presidential Library Fourth Of July Corruption Allegations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Support for police force mergers not there - West Mercia PCCJohn Campion opened a consultation for residents following a raft of changes proposed by government.

Read more »

Four steps you need to take as Amber Heat Health Alert in forceThe Met Office has explained exactly when and where temperatures will be highest over the days ahead

Read more »

Lloyd's and Chubb Launch $400 Million Consortium to Insure Hormuz TransitIn response to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following a US-Iran peace agreement, Lloyd's of London and insurer Chubb have established a new consortium offering $400 million in marine war-risk insurance capacity for ships and cargo transiting the strategic waterway. The facility provides separate coverage for hull, protection and indemnity, and cargo risks, aiming to support the resumption of maritime trade. Despite the deal, shipping companies remain cautious, seeking further assurance of safety before fully normalizing operations. The consortium underscores the insurance industry's critical role in maintaining global supply chains.

Read more »