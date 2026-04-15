Trump Declares Hormuz Strait 'Permanently Open' Following Secret Talks with Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz is now permanently open, attributing the development to secret discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump claimed Xi agreed to cease arming Iran and would offer a congratulatory gesture at their upcoming meeting. This declaration follows a naval blockade imposed by the US to pressure Tehran after peace talks collapsed, with escalating tensions and significant global economic implications.

In a surprising announcement made via his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz to be 'permanently open.' The President asserted that this significant development was the result of clandestine discussions held with Chinese President Xi Jinping . Trump stated that Xi Jinping had committed to ceasing arms shipments to Iran , a move he characterized as a key concession that would pave the way for renewed stability.

Adding a personal note to his announcement, Trump suggested that President Xi would extend a warm welcome, promising a 'big, fat, hug' during their forthcoming meeting. President Trump elaborated on Truth Social, writing that China is 'very happy' that he is taking this action to permanently open the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that this initiative is being undertaken for their benefit, as well as for the global community, and vowed that such a disruption would not occur again. The President further detailed the agreement concerning Iran, stating, They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! This statement highlights Trump's administration's approach to diplomacy, often juxtaposed with a strong assertion of military capability. The declaration comes in the wake of collapsed peace talks with the Islamic regime over the weekend. In response, President Trump had initiated a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply transits. This blockade was reportedly intended to compel Tehran to return to the negotiating table. Sources indicate that the President was hesitant to resume bombing campaigns, which had previously contributed to regional instability in the Middle East. The precise timing of the strait's reopening for general shipping traffic remains ambiguous, with the announcement potentially signaling an intent to secure a long-term resolution as diplomatic efforts with Iran continue. The White House has been contacted for comment regarding these developments. Notably, concerns have been mounting from China regarding the ongoing naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, even as Trump proclaimed its permanent opening. China's President Xi Jinping had previously characterized the blockade as dangerous and irresponsible, urging the world to avoid reverting to a state of lawlessness. The economic ramifications of the blockade have been substantial, contributing to a sharp increase in gas prices and fueling inflation across the United States. The national average for gasoline has climbed to approximately $4.10 per gallon, with crude oil prices remaining above $100 per barrel. President Trump alluded to a potential peaceful resolution to the conflict within the next 48 hours, teasing an imminent deal in a phone conversation with ABC News. He remarked, 'They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They're gone, no longer with us. If I weren't President, the world would be torn to pieces.' These negotiations had previously faltered due to US demands for Iran to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions, specifically calling for a 20-year halt to all uranium enrichment and the surrender of its entire stockpile. The Pentagon is reportedly preparing to dispatch an additional 6,000 troops to the region aboard the USS George HW Bush and several other warships. This military buildup underscores the escalating tensions in the Middle East. China and Russia have been accused of aiding Iran during the conflict by providing crucial satellite imagery and intelligence, which Iran allegedly used to target US military bases with ballistic missiles and suicide drones. In the past 24 hours alone, the US military has intercepted six oil tankers attempting to transit the strait. The economic fallout from these events has been felt globally, with energy markets experiencing significant volatility. Tehran has also been attempting to impose de facto tolls on passing oil tankers, prioritizing passage for favored partners like China and India while restricting Western vessels. The situation remains dynamic, with ongoing diplomatic maneuvering and military posturing shaping the future of the region





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