Trump Declares NATO 'Useless' as Strait of Hormuz Reopens

Following the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz, President Trump publicly criticized NATO as 'useless' and suggested the alliance should not intervene in Middle East affairs. The President's strong rhetoric comes amid speculation about a potential US withdrawal from NATO, fueled by the alliance's initial refusal to support his blockade of the strategic oil route. The Strait has been declared fully open for commercial vessels after a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, leading to a significant drop in crude oil prices. However, Trump indicated the US naval blockade would continue to specifically target Iran until a broader deal is finalized, emphasizing progress in negotiations that may involve the release of frozen Iranian funds in exchange for uranium stockpiles, though he denied any direct monetary exchange.

President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization ( NATO ), labeling the defensive alliance as 'useless' in the wake of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The declaration came via a post on his Truth Social platform, where he revealed a call he received from NATO seeking assistance. Trump stated he informed them to 'stay away' as their true intention was to 'load up their ships with oil.

' This strong denouncement follows days of escalating rhetoric from the President, particularly his frustration with NATO's initial reluctance to endorse his blockade of the critical oil passage. These public statements have intensified speculation that Trump might initiate a US withdrawal from the alliance. The Iranian regime officially announced the Strait of Hormuz as 'completely open' on Friday, following a 10-day ceasefire brokered between Israel and Lebanon. Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, shared this development on social media, confirming that 'all commercial vessels' are now permitted to transit the crucial maritime chokepoint. This marks a complete reopening after a shutdown that lasted for nearly a month. The announcement had an immediate impact on global markets, with crude oil prices plummeting by 10 percent within minutes, settling at $82 a barrel. The Strait of Hormuz plays a pivotal role in global energy security, carrying approximately one-fifth of the world's entire oil supply. Despite the Strait's general reopening, President Trump clarified that the US naval blockade would 'remain in full force' specifically targeting Iran until a comprehensive agreement is reached to end hostilities. He asserted that 'the Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 percent complete.' Trump expressed optimism that this process would conclude swiftly, as most key points have already been negotiated. President Trump hailed the developments as a significant stride towards peace with Iran, especially after the regime's declaration of the Strait of Hormuz being 'completely open' in conjunction with the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire. Previously, Iran had linked the full reopening of the Strait to Israel's agreement to a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Tehran-backed Hezbollah maintains a significant presence. The Strait of Hormuz's strategic importance cannot be overstated, given its responsibility for one-fifth of all global oil supply. The President had announced the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday, following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The current diplomatic efforts come after peace talks between the US and Iran collapsed the previous weekend in Pakistan, which prompted the President to implement the naval blockade. Iran had effectively halted nearly all commercial transport through the passageway since the start of the conflict, employing tactics such as deploying explosive suicide boats, drones, and mines. Recent reports from Axios indicate that negotiations between the US and Iran have gained momentum, with Washington reportedly considering a proposal to release approximately $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran dismantling its stockpile of enriched uranium. However, President Trump has explicitly denied any direct monetary exchange, stating firmly, 'No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form.' He further clarified that the current peace accord would not be contingent on developments in Lebanon, but that the US would independently engage with Lebanon to address the Hezbollah situation appropriately. Trump also emphatically stated, 'Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the USA. Enough is enough!!!' Earlier on Thursday, Trump had indicated that US and Iranian negotiators were likely to convene for a second round of talks over the weekend, preceding the expiration of a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the mediation efforts suggested that these talks would take place in Islamabad on Sunday. In his remarks to reporters, Trump also asserted that Iran had agreed to relinquish its highly enriched uranium, which he claimed was secreted away following US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities last year. The progress in US-Iran peace talks is being facilitated by Pakistan's continued role as an intermediary. Notably, Trump referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Iran' in his social media post, and reiterated his directive that Israel's military actions against Lebanon must cease, declaring, 'Enough is enough!!!' While Trump has made these pronouncements, there has been no official confirmation from Iran regarding this specific concession during last week's discussions with US officials. Trump also indicated a willingness to extend the temporary ceasefire beyond its April 21 deadline, provided that peace talks continue to advance positively. A primary objective for the Trump administration remains ensuring that Iran cannot access its underground nuclear stockpiles, particularly the 450kg of 60 percent enriched uranium





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