Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz Permanently Open After Secret Talks with China

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz is now permanently open, claiming Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to halt arms shipments to Iran. This declaration follows secret discussions and a naval blockade of the vital oil chokepoint, as peace talks with Iran collapse and US troops are being reinforced in the region.

President Donald Trump has announced the Strait of Hormuz is now permanently open, a declaration made on his social media platform, Truth Social. This significant pronouncement follows undisclosed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping . Trump asserted that Xi had committed to ceasing the supply of weapons to Iran , a move that directly impacts the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Trump conveyed his optimism about the outcome of these secret talks, stating on Truth Social, 'China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again.' He further elaborated on the agreement with the Chinese leader, writing, 'They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!!' This declaration comes after the collapse of peace talks with Iran over the weekend, which prompted President Trump to implement a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This vital waterway, through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply transits, was targeted by the blockade in an effort to compel Tehran to return to the negotiating table. Reports suggest the President was hesitant to restart a bombing campaign, which had previously destabilized the region. It remains somewhat ambiguous whether Trump's declaration signifies an immediate resumption of unrestricted shipping or a commitment to a long-term resolution as diplomatic efforts with Iran persist. The White House has been contacted for official comment on this developing situation. The economic repercussions of the blockade have been substantial, contributing to a sharp rise in gasoline prices and fueling inflation across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas has reportedly climbed to around $4.10, with crude oil prices exceeding $100 per barrel. President Trump indicated that a peaceful resolution to the conflict might be imminent, suggesting on a call with ABC News that the next 48 hours would be revealing and hinting at a forthcoming deal. He commented, 'you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead.' The peace negotiations with Iran had reached an impasse due to fundamental disagreements regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. The United States insisted on a complete cessation of Iran's uranium enrichment activities for two decades, coupled with the handover of its entire uranium stockpile. Iranian negotiators, however, proposed a five-year moratorium on enrichment but resisted relinquishing control of their uranium reserves to the US. Following the breakdown of these talks, Vice President JD Vance, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, confirmed that no agreement had been reached after more than 20 hours of intensive discussions. The Pentagon is also reportedly preparing to deploy an additional 6,000 troops to the region, to be transported aboard the USS George HW Bush and other warships, underscoring the heightened military posture in the Middle East. China, a significant trading partner for Iran and a nation with its own strategic interests in the region, had previously voiced strong opposition to the naval blockade, with President Xi Jinping characterizing it as 'dangerous and irresponsible' and warning against a return to the 'law of the jungle.' This situation is further complicated by China's historical support for Iran, which has included the provision of intelligence and satellite imagery that has been used to target US military installations with ballistic missiles and drones





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