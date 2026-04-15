Trump Declares Strait of Hormuz 'Permanently Open' After Secret Talks with China

President Trump announced the Strait of Hormuz is permanently open following undisclosed talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who reportedly agreed to stop arming Iran. This declaration comes amid a naval blockade of the vital oil chokepoint and follows the collapse of peace talks with Tehran.

President Donald Trump has proclaimed the Strait of Hormuz permanently open following undisclosed discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping . Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that Xi had pledged to cease supplying weapons to Iran , a development he suggested would be met with a warm personal reception from the Chinese leader at an upcoming summit. Trump stated, China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World.

This situation will never happen again. He elaborated, They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! This declaration comes after the collapse of peace talks with Iran over the weekend, which prompted President Trump to impose a naval blockade on the crucial oil chokepoint. The strait, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil supply transits, was subjected to the blockade as a tactic to compel Tehran back to the negotiating table. Reports indicate that President Trump was hesitant to reinstate a bombing campaign that had previously destabilized the Middle East. The precise timing of the strait's reopening remains ambiguous, with it unclear if it signifies an immediate resumption of shipping traffic or a commitment to achieving a lasting resolution as diplomatic efforts with Iran continue. The White House has been approached for comment on this developing situation. The Daily Mail previously reported that President Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz permanently open despite an active naval blockade, amid mounting apprehension from China. Following the breakdown of peace talks with Iran over the weekend, the President initiated a naval blockade of Hormuz, a vital oil transit point through which a fifth of global supply passes. Trump announced on Wednesday morning that he was reopening the strait after private discussions with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The blockade was reportedly designed to exert economic pressure on Tehran, encouraging their return to negotiations. Trump and Xi are slated to meet for a significant diplomatic summit in Beijing in mid-May, with discussions anticipated to cover trade tariffs and US access to rare earth minerals. This summit marks President Trump's first major international excursion since the initiation of hostilities with Iran, China's primary ally in the Middle East. China, alongside Russia, has provided Iran with crucial support throughout the ongoing five-week conflict, including satellite imagery and intelligence that aided in targeting US military installations with ballistic missiles and suicide drones. In the preceding 24 hours, the US military intercepted six oil tankers attempting to pass through the strait. Concurrently, the Pentagon is making preparations to deploy an additional 6,000 troops to the region, aboard the USS George HW Bush and other warships. Beijing has voiced strong criticism of Trump's blockade, with Xi Jinping characterizing it as dangerous and irresponsible, emphasizing that the international community should not revert to a 'law of the jungle' mentality. In retaliation for the President's military action, Iran had previously disrupted traffic through the strait using swarms of explosive speedboats, drones, and naval mines. Tehran had also sought to implement unofficial transit fees for oil tankers, prioritizing passage for allied nations like China and India while imposing restrictions on Western vessels. According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon is in the process of deploying thousands of additional troops to the Middle East. Approximately 6,000 personnel, transported on several warships, are expected to arrive near the end of the current month. An F/A-18E Super Hornet is pictured above launching from the USS Abraham Lincoln. The economic repercussions of the conflict have led to a significant surge in gas prices and exacerbated inflation across the United States, with the national average price of gasoline climbing to approximately $4.10 per gallon, while crude oil prices remain above $100 per barrel. President Trump indicated on Wednesday morning that a peaceful resolution to the conflict could be reached within the next 48 hours. In a phone conversation with ABC News, the President teased an upcoming agreement, stating, you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. He further commented, They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals. They're gone, no longer with us. If I weren't President, the world would be torn to pieces. Negotiations had faltered earlier this weekend due to US demands for Iran to completely abandon its nuclear ambitions. Washington insisted that Tehran cease all uranium enrichment for two decades and surrender its entire uranium stockpile. Iranian diplomats, however, proposed a five-year moratorium on enrichment but refused to relinquish control of their uranium reserves to the US. Shortly thereafter, Vice President JD Vance, alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, announced the failure to reach an agreement after more than 20 hours of intense negotiations





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