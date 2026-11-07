Trump Declares Sullivan Victory in Alaska Senate Race Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump claims Dan Sullivan won Alaska's Senate seat, but votes remain uncertain. A decoy candidate and federal lawsuits complicate the final count.

President Donald Trump has publicly declared Republican Senator Dan Sullivan the winner of Alaska's contentious Senate race, asserting that the incumbent has secured a decisive victory. This declaration appeared on Trump's Truth Social platform as the election remains in a precarious state with approximately 25 percent of all ballots still uncounted. The president's post stated that the Alaska race is over and that Dan Sullivan won by a significant margin, although no other major news organization or candidate has officially called the contest. As of Friday morning, the race is razor-thin, with Democratic nominee Mary Peltola holding a narrow lead of just 637 votes over Sullivan out of the 74 percent of ballots already tallied. The final outcome could remain unresolved until late November, creating a prolonged period of uncertainty for voters and political observers alike.

The Decoy Candidate Controversy

The election has drawn intense international scrutiny due to the candidacy of a second Republican running under the identical name of Dan Sullivan. This decoy candidate received approximately 3,500 votes, a figure that Democrats argue could have altered the final outcome in their favor. Republicans have spent months characterizing this individual as a plant designed to split the conservative vote and assist Mary Peltola's campaign. Despite efforts by state officials to remove him from the ballot on the grounds that his candidacy was not in good faith, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled that he was permitted to run. The decoy candidate has consistently denied being a strategic plant for the Democrats, yet he disappeared from public view following a bombshell investigative report published by The New York Times.

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New York Times Investigation Findings

The New York Times investigation, which cited twelve sources, text messages, and internal documents, alleged that operatives aligned with Mary Peltola's campaign, her legal team, and senior aides at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee recruited the decoy candidate. The internal operation was reportedly referred to as the ballot composition project, intended to confuse voters and manipulate the electoral landscape. While Peltola's campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee denied any involvement, Peltola herself stated on social media that she knew nothing about the initiative. In response, Senator Dan Sullivan condemned the report, calling it the biggest scandal in Alaska's electoral history and asserting that Peltola was still lying about her knowledge of the matter. The report emerged after nearly one in ten registered Alaskans had already cast their votes, fueling accusations of election interference.

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Federal Lawsuit and Legal Battles

The controversy has triggered significant legal action, with the Justice Department filing a lawsuit against Alaska election officials. The federal suit requested that a court block the certification of the results if Dan Sullivan lost and if the votes for the second Sullivan candidate would have changed the outcome under the state's ranked-choice voting system. President Trump publicly supported this legal strategy, stating that he directed the administration to take this action. The Department of Justice amended its suit to incorporate the findings from the New York Times report. However, a judge in Alaska ultimately threw out the Justice Department's lawsuit, effectively blocking the Trump administration's preemptive effort to interfere with the certification process. Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, criticized the department for filing the suit in the first place.

Reactions and Next Steps

Mary Peltola addressed the ongoing vote count in a video posted on X, telling voters that she hopes they are enjoying the days free of attack ads and political mailers. She emphasized patience, noting that the process in Alaska naturally takes longer as they wait for all ballots to arrive. Governor Mike Dunleavy has ordered an investigation into the Peltola campaign, and Fox News reported that federal prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into the allegations. Meanwhile, the Peltola campaign and the DSCC asked a judge to dismiss the Justice Department's suit, labeling it an unprecedented preemptive strike on democratic elections. With the margin so slim and legal challenges still pending, the final declaration of a winner remains elusive as the nation watches this highly contested political battle unfold.