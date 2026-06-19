Trump Defends Iran Peace Deal Amid Bipartisan Criticism Over Nuclear Terms and Regional Impact

President Donald Trump faces a firestorm of criticism from both sides of the aisle and key allies like Israel after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran that ends hostilities and reopens the Strait of Hormuz but postpones resolution of the nuclear program. Trump threatene

President Donald Trump has vigorously defended his newly signed peace agreement with Iran against critics who argue it does not sufficiently constrain Tehran's nuclear ambitions or secure U.S. interests.

The deal, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that took immediate effect, aims to end the war, reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, and outline a path for Iran's economic reconstruction in exchange for the termination of all U.S. sanctions. However, the core issue of Iran's nuclear program has been deferred for further negotiations over a 60-day period.

Trump lambasted his detractors on his Truth Social platform, linking the market's record high and falling oil prices to his approach and labeling opponents as jealous, bad, or stupid. He simultaneously issued a stark warning, threatening to "bomb the hell" out of Iran if a final nuclear agreement is not reached.

The signing ceremony, held at the Palace of Versailles during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron following the G7 summit, was staged as a historic diplomatic moment, with Trump digitally signing over the weekend and affixing a physical copy on Wednesday. Secretary of State Marco Rubio received the signed document amid applause.

While the MOU includes specific provisions such as an immediate end to hostilities across all fronts including Lebanon, mutual respect for sovereignty, and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, it also envisions a massive $300 billion financing plan for Iran's rehabilitation. The secrecy surrounding the negotiations drew criticism, as did the agreement's perceived concessions. Reactions in Washington were sharply divided.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, initially skeptical, expressed support after discussions with special envoy Steve Witkoff, citing the reopening of the strait and cessation of hostilities. Conversely, Senator Ted Cruz accused Trump of receiving very poor advice, and Senator Bill Cassidy claimed the deal was so detrimental that "Reagan is rolling over in his grave," arguing it fails to curb nuclear ambitions and incentivizes future coercion.

Former Obama and Biden administration official Susan Rice condemned it as the biggest national security blunder in decades. Israel's government, which was not shown the final MOU, voiced alarm. Opposition leader Yair Lapid starkly outlined the perceived consequences, including a crisis with the U.S., unfettered Iranian access to the Strait, funding for the Revolutionary Guards, and ballistic missiles aimed at Israel, characterizing the outcome as a humiliation.

The divergent responses underscore the high-stakes political and geopolitical gamble surrounding the agreement, balancing immediate de-escalation and economic benefits against long-term strategic risks and regional alliance concerns





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