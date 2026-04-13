Trump Defends Jesus Image as Doctor, Feuds With Pope Amidst Blasphemy Accusations

Donald Trump faced criticism after posting an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus Christ. He defended the post by claiming he thought it showed him as a doctor, while also engaging in a war of words with Pope Leo XIV over Iran and foreign policy. This caused outrage amongst many right-wing figures. The situation raised questions about religious sensitivity and political expression.

Donald Trump has defended his now-deleted social media post depicting himself in an AI-generated image resembling Jesus Christ , insisting he believed it portrayed him as a doctor. The former President made this surprising claim on Monday morning after removing the image from his Truth Social account due to significant backlash, even from some of his staunch right-wing supporters.

The defense came as Trump stood outside the Oval Office, casually holding two bags of McDonald's fast food. 'It wasn't a depiction,' Trump told reporters. 'I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor. And had to do with the Red Cross as a red cross worker, which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one. It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better, and I do make people better.'

The AI-generated image, shared on his Truth Social platform on Sunday evening, ignited a firestorm of criticism by the following morning. The image showed Trump adorned in white robes with a red shawl, his hands radiating divine light as he apparently healed a sick patient in a hospital bed, surrounded by a soldier, a nurse, and others in a posture of reverence. This sparked swift condemnation from prominent figures within his own political base, highlighting the sensitivity of religious imagery and the boundaries of political expression.

The initial reaction to the image included accusations of blasphemy and expressions of disbelief. Ex-Trump ally and Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene described the image as 'more than blasphemy' and indicative of an 'Antichrist spirit.' Conservative commentator Michael Knowles suggested the image be deleted due to both spiritual and political considerations. Riley Gaines, a right-wing influencer, questioned Trump's motives, suggesting a need for humility and a recognition that 'God shall not be mocked.'

The post's deletion and subsequent justification by Trump underscore the delicate balance between his public persona and the deeply held religious beliefs of many of his supporters. The incident also offers a window into the evolving dynamics within the Republican party, where religious faith plays a central role and where the limits of permissible commentary are frequently debated.

Simultaneously, Trump's actions have sparked a separate controversy centered around his ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV. Trump has directly attacked the Pope, criticizing his stance on foreign policy, particularly concerning the US's relationship with Iran. The Pope's criticism of the US offensive against Iran, although not explicitly naming Trump or the US government, triggered a series of retaliatory posts. Trump accused the Pope of being 'weak on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,' and of being too lenient towards Iran.

This conflict has drawn criticism from within Trump's own administration, including Bishop Robert Barron, who serves on the Trump administration's Religious Liberty Commission. Barron labeled Trump's attacks on the Pope as 'entirely inappropriate and disrespectful' and called for an apology. This rebuke highlights the internal divisions and tensions that exist within the conservative movement. The clash also underscores the complexities of navigating religious and political spheres.

Notably, the devout Catholic faith of Vice President JD Vance and the presence of other religiously observant figures in Trump's inner circle add further depth to the story. The confluence of these events highlights the importance of discussing the line between satire and disrespect, especially when it involves religious figures and iconography, and what impact that might have on both politics and the public's perception of religious leaders.





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