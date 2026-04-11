Trump Defends Melania's Epstein Speech, Says She Had a Right to Speak Out

President Donald Trump expressed support for First Lady Melania Trump's surprise speech denying any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, stating she had the right to address the rumors. He said he would have approached the situation differently, but that he had no problem with her decision to speak out.

Donald Trump commented on First Lady Melania Trump 's recent speech addressing accusations linking her to Jeffrey Epstein . In a phone conversation with The New York Times, the President stated that while he might have approached the situation differently, he fully supported his wife's decision to speak out. He acknowledged that the rumors suggesting a connection to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell were deeply offensive to the First Lady.

Trump explained that the discussion about the speech lasted only a couple of minutes and that he had no objections. He felt Melania had the right to address the issue, particularly given the perceived inaccuracies in media coverage. He emphasized that he did not recommend the speech, but he allowed her to proceed as she wished. He considered her speech a success, given its purpose.\ The First Lady's address, delivered unexpectedly at the White House, aimed to dispel the rumors and clarify her relationship with Epstein. She unequivocally denied any association with the disgraced financier, stating that she was not his victim, and that he did not introduce her to her husband. She emphasized that she met Donald Trump by chance in 1998 at a New York City party. Further, Melania stated that she had never been friends with Epstein and expressed her annoyance at the persistent false claims circulating on social media. She also addressed an email she had sent to Ghislaine Maxwell that was published in January, saying that her response was to be polite and it did not indicate a close relationship. She said that these stories were completely false and that she was not a witness. She said that she and her attorneys have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain her sound reputation without hesitation. In a surprising move, Melania called on Congress to hold hearings with victims of Epstein's abuse.\President Trump also noted that bringing the story back into the news didn't concern him. He expressed that he was not bothered by his wife's speech. Melania's remarks were delivered with evident emotion, and she did not take questions after her statement. The announcement surprised many, particularly given the lack of recent specific revelations about the alleged links between the First Lady and Epstein. The speech underscored Melania's commitment to defending her reputation and confronting what she perceived as malicious and politically motivated attacks. The context of the speech was significant, as it took place amidst the ongoing fallout from the Epstein case. Melania Trump asserted that the false claims about her from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to her good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop. The whole situation has become increasingly politicized





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