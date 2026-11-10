Trump Defends Pete Hegseth as Thomas Massie Announces Impeachment

President Donald Trump fiercely defended Secretary of War Pete Hegseth against impeachment articles filed by Congressman Thomas Massie, calling Massie a loser and highlighting military successes.

President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on outgoing Representative Thomas Massie following the lawmaker's announcement of articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. The confrontation occurred simultaneously on the social media platform Truth Social and during a surprise White House press briefing on Monday. Trump defended Hegseth's tenure by citing record military recruitment numbers and recent operational victories in Venezuela and Iran. The President characterized Massie as a defeated and unpopular figure while praising Hegseth as one of the most successful military officials in the country.

Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth

Thomas Massie introduced the impeachment process by citing what he described as high crimes and misdemeanors committed by the Secretary of War. The legislation specifically alleges that Hegseth ordered the kidnapping of a foreign leader and ignored laws designed to minimize civilian casualties. Massie emphasized that the charges are not based on incompetence, stating that Hegseth was highly effective in executing military strikes, including those in Iran. The Congressman argued that the core issue involves the violation of constitutional principles and federal statutes rather than operational failure.

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Trump Calls Massie a Loser

During the press conference, President Trump displayed immediate hostility when asked about the impeachment effort by CNN correspondent Katelyn Collins. He interrupted the reporter to declare that Massie is a loser, adding a personal jab by comparing the Representative's status to that of the journalist. Trump had previously endorsed Massie's primary challenger earlier in the year, signaling a clear political rift between the President and the outgoing Congressman. The President reiterated his defense of Hegseth on Truth Social, arguing that the Secretary should be praised for reversing recruitment trends that had reached an all-time low under the previous administration.

Clash With White House Reporters

Trump's ire extended beyond Massie to include members of the press corps during the briefing. When reporter Hillyard inquired about the President's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump responded with aggression, questioning the journalist's professional allegiance. After Hillyard identified his network as MS Now, Trump dismissed the outlet as a fake network with the worst ratings, noting that MSDNC used to hold that distinction. The President called the reporter a joke before turning to other questions, demonstrating a confrontational tone toward the media throughout the event.

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Massie Mocks Potential Defense

Responding to the White House reaction, Thomas Massie expressed skepticism about how Hegseth might defend himself against the eight articles of impeachment. The Congressman used dark humor to describe potential responses, suggesting Hegseth might misquote the Bible in a manner resembling a Quentin Tarantino film. Massie joked that the Secretary might perform pull-ups and insult critics by calling them fat or gay for supporting the impeachment effort. He stated that he might have inadvertently summarized half of the expected defense speech during his own remarks on Capitol Hill.

Ongoing Political Tensions

This developing story highlights the deepening political divisions between the Trump administration and dissenting Republican voices. The impeachment articles mark a significant escalation in the conflict over the conduct of the Secretary of War. Massie's actions reflect a growing willingness among some lawmakers to challenge executive branch officials on constitutional grounds. The situation remains fluid as the legal and political processes regarding the articles of impeachment proceed.