President Donald Trump publicly urges Nvidia board to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, citing national interest despite board rejection and ongoing ethics scandal.

President Donald Trump launched a high-profile public campaign on Sunday night demanding that Nvidia board members immediately reinstate former chief executive officer Jensen Huang. The president used his Truth Social platform to declare that bringing Huang back from retirement would benefit not only the semiconductor giant but also the broader United States economy. This intervention marks the strongest presidential endorsement yet for the disgraced tech leader.

President Trumps Calls For Huang Reinstatement

Trump explicitly directed his appeal at the Nvidia board of directors, insisting that the company should reverse its decision to part ways with the 63-year-old billionaire. He stated that reinstating Huang would be the best outcome for both the corporation and the American nation. The president framed Huang as an indispensable asset to the country's technological leadership and national security.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid Spy Scandal

Board Rejects Trumps Intervention Firmly

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones delivered an unequivocal rejection of the president's appeal during a quarterly earnings call last week. Jones informed investors that the board unanimously accepted Huang resignation and has no intention of reinstating him as CEO. The board's stance leaves the president on a potential collision course with the company leadership, highlighting a sharp divide between political influence and corporate governance in the technology sector.

Scandal Context And Interim Leadership

Huang resigned from his position on November 12 following revelations regarding extramarital affairs, including a reported liaison with a Chinese businesswoman linked to Beijing intelligence. The decision to remove him came amid reports of alleged abusive behavior toward staff and additional rumors of other affairs. Following his departure, Nvidia appointed longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO to manage daily operations while the board searches for a permanent successor.

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Political And Industry Pressure Mounts

President Trump has repeatedly defended Huang, describing him as one of America brilliant minds who must be protected from unfair scrutiny. He suggested that Huang should issue a public apology before returning to the company he co-founded in 1993. This political defense aligns with growing support from Silicon Valley figures, including Elon Musk, who have joined calls for Nvidia to reconsider the firing. A movement known as Stand With Jensen has gained traction among employees and investors who view Huang as essential to the company future.

Ongoing Government Scrutiny Of Chip Sales

Despite the president personal crusade for Huang, federal pressure regarding Nvidia business practices continues to escalate. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued fresh warnings on Sunday regarding Nvidia sales of advanced computer chips to China. The administration remains focused on obtaining clear answers about these transactions, indicating that national security concerns regarding Chinese ties remain a priority for Washington regardless of the CEO situation.

Investment Firms Urge Open Options

Major investment firms are also weighing in on the leadership vacuum at Nvidia. Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management have urged the board to keep its options open regarding the search for a permanent leader. These investors believe that maintaining flexibility is crucial as the company navigates the aftermath of the scandal and potential regulatory changes.