Body language expert Judi James analyzes President Donald Trump's physical reactions during the Quad summit in Manila as questions arise about his upcoming talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

President Donald Trump displayed noticeable shifts in physical demeanor while addressing reporters at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit in Manila, Philippines. The moment occurred as journalists pressed him on two distinct topics: widespread technical outages affecting major US corporations and his scheduled diplomatic engagement with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This interaction highlighted the tension between managing domestic public relations and navigating complex international relations.

Quad Summit Photo Opportunity Details

During the traditional family photo at the Quad summit, President Trump stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Cameras captured the group against the backdrop of the summit, but the focus quickly shifted when reporters asked about significant service disruptions. These outages impacted Microsoft, United Airlines, and Chase Bank, occurring just as the leaders were posing for the photograph. President Trump dismissed the technical failures by stating, 'It's life. When you're big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen - it's fine.'

Also read What Trump, Putin, and Xi Each Want From a Summit

Body Language Expert Analysis of Trump

Body language expert Judi James provided a detailed analysis of President Trump's physical reactions during this exchange. James noted that the President initially projected the posture of an unaffected, unwounded alpha. He maintained an erect stance, nodded knowingly, and executed a sharp head-cock that was likened to a colluding wink. These gestures were paired with a benign smile, which served to minimize the severity of the outages and reinforce an aura of control despite the reported service disruptions.

Shift in Demeanor Regarding Iran and Allies

The atmosphere changed instantly when a journalist asked if President Trump would urge Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the ongoing conflict involving Iran. Throughout earlier discussions about potential reprisals for any attack on Washington by Iran, the President had projected an aura of resilient potency and invincibility, holding his chin high with half-closed eyelids. However, the mention of the two foreign leaders caused his demeanor to flip in an instant. He dropped his dominant stance, leveled his head, and opened his eyes wide to lock an intense, hawk-like stare onto the reporter.

Advertisement

Strategic Ambiguity on Bilateral Meetings

When pressed about holding a separate bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin while in China, President Trump adopted a display of mock surprise. He acted as though a solo meeting with the Russian leader had never crossed his mind, turning verbally coy about his top of the bill schedule. By lifting his brows and glancing upward to his right, a cue James interpreted as calculating how much information to give away, he responded with a simple 'I don't know.' He framed his itinerary as being out of his control, noting that he is a guest of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Arrival Context and Diplomatic Implications

President Trump arrived in the Philippine capital on Tuesday evening, stepping off a Boeing 747 gifted to him by Qatar. The arrival was marked by a lively airport welcome, complete with a military band playing his signature rally anthem, 'YMCA.' The upcoming three-way meeting is set to be held in China later in the week. As the President steers the conversation toward the human casualties of the war, his physical cues suggest a strategic calculation regarding how much to disclose about his diplomatic plans with Moscow and Beijing.