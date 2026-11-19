US President Donald Trump appeared to sleep during Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, raising questions as trilateral talks with Vladimir Putin begin regarding nuclear disarmament.

Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a historic summit attended by Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, drawing immediate attention from global observers. The US president was filmed seemingly closing his eyes as the Chinese leader spoke, according to reports from the South China Morning Post. This incident occurred during a plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, a city that has become the unlikely stage for high-stakes diplomacy between the world's largest nuclear powers.

Footage from the summit shows Trump, who is eighty years old, appearing to nod off as Xi Jinping outlined his vision for the region. The video captures the US president seated while the Chinese leader delivers his address in Chinese. At one point during the speech, Trump's eyelids lift slightly, revealing his eyes before they close once again. This visual moment has sparked widespread discussion about the demeanor of American leadership during critical international negotiations.

Also read Trump and Xi Meet in Shenzhen Ahead of Rare Trilateral Summit With Putin

Historic Trilateral Diplomacy in Shenzhen

The APEC summit is also hosting Donald Trump's first trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin, a diplomatic gathering that Washington hopes will advance nuclear disarmament efforts. This meeting represents a significant shift in geopolitical strategy, as the leaders of the US, China, and Russia convene to address longstanding tensions. The United States has expressed a desire to include Beijing in future arms control agreements, seeking to modernize existing treaties that currently exclude the world's second-largest nuclear arsenal.

Prior to the three-way talk, Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping separately to build rapport and discuss key issues. Putin arrived at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, where Trump and President Xi were waiting for him. This location has served as the primary venue for these unprecedented diplomatic interactions. The gathering of leaders from the US, China, and Russia is unprecedented in its scope, bringing together the three nations with the largest nuclear stockpiles in the world.

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Nuclear Disarmament and Strategic Tensions

New START, the last nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia, expired in February, creating a legal vacuum that complicates current disarmament efforts. Donald Trump has stated he wants a 'new, improved and modernised deal that brings China into the fold.' However, Beijing has shown less incentive to agree to limits, given the disparity in nuclear warhead counts. China possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, while the US and Russia are each believed to have more than 5,000.

The diplomatic gathering is unlikely to produce major agreements given big differences over Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, and trade. These fundamental disagreements pose significant obstacles to reaching a consensus. Despite the challenges, the meeting has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded in favor of great power bargaining. The lack of inclusivity in these talks has raised concerns about the potential marginalization of global South nations.

Bilateral Relations and Personal Diplomacy

Trump met Putin and Xi separately ahead of the trilateral talk, emphasizing personal connections as a tool for diplomacy. He hailed Vladimir Putin as his 'friend' during a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Trump called the Russian leader 'my friend' and noted that they have had a great relationship for many years. Their meeting together lasted roughly forty minutes, a duration that allowed for substantive discussion without excessive formality.

The Kremlin said they discussed the war in Ukraine and that Putin left the meeting in an 'excellent' mood. When meeting Xi right after, Trump thanked him for a lavish welcome and expressed that they should work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine. Trump said he would like to see the conflict ended and claimed he could speak for both presidents regarding this goal. He also stated that both sides found 'balance' in what is now a 'fair' trade relationship.

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Regional Impact and Future Outlook

Xi Jinping said he would work with Trump to keep ties stable, a statement that aims to reassure regional partners. Trump said both presidents felt strongly about oil having to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, which the Iran war has disrupted. This shared interest in energy security highlights the complex interdependencies between the two largest economies. Xi did not mention Ukraine or Iran in his remarks, focusing instead on broader economic and stability themes.

The meeting between Trump and Xi lasted roughly an hour, after which the two leaders and their delegations had lunch at the Kylin Villa before joining Putin for the trilateral talks. Patricia Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, noted that China would not want to be seen as brokering a deal over Ukraine due to problematic optics. She stated that Xi has characterized the Russia-Ukraine war as fundamentally a European problem, making Beijing less inclined to assume responsibility for resolving it.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump highlighted the pomp surrounding his arrival, which contrasted with the more muted greeting of other leaders, including Putin. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi landed without any welcoming ceremony, underscoring the unique status accorded to Trump in this diplomatic context. Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he has done so with any visiting leader since becoming president. This reciprocal gesture, following Trump's visit to Joint Base Andrews in September, was described by Trump as a big win for both nations.

The leaders also briefly hugged during the airport welcome, a physical display of camaraderie that Trump emphasized to the press. He remarked that it was great respect and appreciated the thousands of people, young children, and soldiers present at the event. Trump stated that the fanfare, beauty, and pageantry demonstrated significant goodwill. This display of personal diplomacy sets the tone for the high-stakes negotiations that follow, even as the world watches closely for any signs of fatigue or disengagement from the American leadership.