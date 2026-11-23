President Donald Trump confirms NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang poses no national security risk, stabilizing the stock after a tumultuous week involving alleged espionage and market losses.

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer of NVIDIA, declaring that the tech leader poses no threat to United States national security. This presidential intervention arrives shortly after NVIDIA's board of directors voted to bring back the ousted CEO, a decision that immediately reversed the company's recent financial slump. The clarification aims to stabilize the market and reassure investors following a chaotic period defined by personal scandals and allegations of foreign espionage.

Presidential Statement on Security Risks

Trump emphasized in a written statement that the nation requires Huang's specific leadership at NVIDIA to guarantee the continued success and prosperity of both the corporation and the broader American economy. He explicitly stated that the United States government has no reason to believe that Huang's return creates any danger to national security interests. Furthermore, the President noted that the Attorney General of the United States has officially confirmed the absence of evidence suggesting that Huang engaged in any unlawful conduct during his tenure.

Also read Trump Demands Nvidia Rehire Jensen Huang Amid Scandal

Before this endorsement, the company had experienced a severe valuation drop, hemorrhaging over one trillion dollars in market capitalization due to damaging reports regarding Huang's personal conduct. However, the stock price surged by more than twenty-five percent on the following Monday, directly reacting to the President's assurance that the firm remains a secure and vital asset to the US technological landscape. This dramatic market recovery highlights the critical intersection between corporate governance, political support, and investor confidence in the semiconductor industry.

Espionage Allegations and Corporate Probe

The turmoil began after reports emerged regarding multiple affairs involving Huang, including relationships with two NVIDIA subordinates and a third with Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based data firm Megaspeed. Authorities and corporate investigators are particularly concerned about Alice Huang's potential role as a Chinese spy who may have facilitated the sale of advanced chips to her company. Suspicions indicate that she convinced the NVIDIA boss to allow sales to Megaspeed before those same components were transferred to Chinese AI firms, effectively bypassing strict American export bans.

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NVIDIA stated in its official announcement that the internal investigation into this alleged foreign intelligence effort will continue without interruption. The company confirmed that Huang fully supports the ongoing probe and remains committed to cooperating with all relevant authorities to clarify the facts. This commitment is crucial as the firm seeks to restore its reputation and ensure strict adherence to federal laws regarding the export of sensitive computational technologies to foreign entities.

Future Steps and Political Ties

In response to the crisis, NVIDIA has established a dedicated national security and export control committee tasked with identifying any potential compliance or security risks within its operations. The company is under pressure to demonstrate that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security interests against foreign circumvention. Trump also urged the company to continue its thorough internal investigation to ensure all regulatory standards are met strictly.

Huang is scheduled to testify before Congress on December 1 regarding the specific details of his affair with the suspected spy. This upcoming hearing will be a critical moment for transparency and accountability in the tech sector. Meanwhile, the President's close relationship with Huang has been evident throughout their interactions, including invitations to White House state dinners and joint visits to China and the United Kingdom during Trump's second term.

Financial ties between the administration and the tech giant have also drawn attention, with Trump trading millions of dollars worth of NVIDIA stock. A CNBC analysis revealed that the Republican president executed at least 108 transactions worth between 27.2 million and 97.9 million dollars during his second term. These trades underscore the significant financial stakes involved in the leadership stability of one of the world's most valuable technology companies and its influence on the global semiconductor supply chain.