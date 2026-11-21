President Trump shares Senator El-Sayed's gold card healthcare proposal, signaling potential bipartisan cooperation on universal coverage despite previous opposition.

President Donald Trump has publicly endorsed a healthcare initiative proposed by Michigan's incoming Democratic senator, Abdul El-Sayed, during a Saturday post on his social media platform, Truth Social. This unexpected support marks a significant shift from the White House's previous dismissal of the proposal and highlights a potential opening for bipartisan dialogue as the new Congress prepares to convene. The endorsement centers on a concept labeled TrumpCare, which advocates for comprehensive universal healthcare coverage for all United States citizens.

The Gold Card Healthcare Proposal

The core of the initiative involves a visual and political stunt designed to rebrand universal healthcare through a familiar conservative lens. On November 12, El-Sayed shared images of a fake gold credit card styled similarly to the Trump $1 million Gold Card Visa sold by the government. The card features the president's face and signature, mirroring the branding of his own commercial products. El-Sayed, who will be sworn in as America's first Muslim senator in January, captioned the post directly to the commander-in-chief.

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He wrote, Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. The proposal is a direct call to action, aiming to leverage Trump's affinity for branding to secure a permanent healthcare system. El-Sayed defeated the Trump-backed Republican Mike Rogers in the recent midterm elections. The incoming senator has stated he is serious about the branding strategy, noting that he does not care what the policy is called if it ensures coverage.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Tactics

The White House initially reacted with hostility to the proposal. White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster described the plan as a Radical Democrats socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare. She told Fox News that such a system should be called Medicare for None because it destroys access to life-saving care. This criticism reflected the administration's long-standing commitment to repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which Trump spent a decade campaigning against.

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El-Sayed's strategy mirrors tactics used by Trump's inner circle to influence his policy decisions. His aides often provide him with fabricated images or memes to sway his opinions. For instance, Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte discussed an AI meme depicting Trump as a Christ-like healer before the president posted it. Trump's personal secretary, Natalie Harp, uses a similar method by trailing the president with a portable printer to offer him visual content.

During the campaign, Trump frequently attacked El-Sayed, calling him a communist and comparing him to Barack Obama by using his full name. He also posted images contrasting his family with El-Sayed's. However, Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan supported El-Sayed's bold approach. She stated that if slapping Trump's name on the plan and using gold letters would pass it, she was fully in favor. The strategy relies on psychological framing rather than traditional legislative lobbying.

Impact on Bipartisanship and Future Legislation

This endorsement suggests a potential thaw in relations between the President and Democratic lawmakers. Earlier on Saturday, Trump told Fox News he is open to a historic deal with Democrats. He emphasized his relationship with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and believed both parties could accomplish tremendous things together. This sentiment contrasts with the recent partisan gridlock and the White House's previous harsh rhetoric about Democratic healthcare proposals.

El-Sayed's plan proposes a single government plan covering every American from birth to death. The proposal eliminates copays, premiums, and deductibles entirely. This structure stands in stark contrast to the Trump administration's previous efforts to replace the current system without a unified alternative. The late Senator John McCain joined two Republicans to sink a skinny repeal bill in 2017, leaving the current system in place.

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As the new Congress begins in January, the interaction between El-Sayed and Trump may set a precedent for how legislative branding influences policy adoption. The President's reshare of the gold card post indicates a willingness to consider universal healthcare under a different name. This development could reshape the healthcare debate in Washington. The White House has been contacted for further comment on this surprising turn of events.