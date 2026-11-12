Trump Envoys Meet Putin in Moscow Following Abu Dhabi POW Deal

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow to discuss peace terms with Vladimir Putin after Abu Dhabi talks secured a prisoner exchange but stalled on territory.

Senior US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday for high-stakes negotiations with President Vladimir Putin. This meeting follows the conclusion of two days of US-mediated discussions in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, which ended on Wednesday. The preliminary talks resulted in an agreement for a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow Diplomatic Strategy and Post-Abu Dhabi Goals

The primary objective of the Moscow visit is to determine the next steps in the peace process after the initial round failed to produce a breakthrough on ending the nearly five-year hostilities. President Vladimir Putin met with the American delegation upon their arrival, with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev greeting the team at the airport. The US delegation aims to clarify postwar security arrangements and discuss the potential inclusion of European nations in the negotiation framework.

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Witkoff and Kushner plan to fly to Dublin, Ireland, immediately after their meeting with Putin to consult with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This itinerary underscores the complex diplomatic balancing act required to move the conflict forward. The US envoys must bridge the significant gap between Russian demands and Ukrainian sovereignty concerns while managing the absence of direct European participation in the initial phases.

Divergent Views on European Involvement and Security

A central point of contention involves the role of European countries in the settlement process. Russia has actively sought to sideline Europe, citing resentment over continued financial and military support provided to Ukraine by European governments. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that while European representatives might eventually join peace talks, current statements do not indicate a genuine desire to contribute to a peaceful resolution.

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Conversely, Jared Kushner argued that European nations, including the European Union and NATO, must be involved to build consensus on next steps. The US position emphasizes that clarity on postwar security guarantees for both countries requires broader international cooperation. Moscow demands that NATO withdraw troops from its borders, viewing the alliance's eastward expansion as a primary security threat.

Ukrainian officials, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, have insisted that Kyiv will not cede occupied territories in exchange for peace. Zelensky offered a muted welcome to the prisoner exchange deal but maintained that territorial integrity remains non-negotiable. EU officials further complicate the dynamic by stating that discussions on Europe's security arrangements can only begin after a ceasefire is fully implemented.

Ongoing Hostilities and Infrastructure Damage

Despite diplomatic efforts, military operations continued with renewed intensity on the morning of Thursday. Russian forces launched strikes on Kyiv, hitting military and energy facilities as well as a munitions warehouse. Explosions were reported in the capital, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that a drone strike damaged a nine-story residential building in the Solomyanskyi district.

The attack resulted in one fatality and five injuries, with rescuers and Red Cross volunteers working at the scene of the burning apartment building. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed responsibility for hitting a rocket factory and a drone assembly workshop in the wider Kyiv region. Additional damage was reported to electricity substations in the western Zhytomyr region and civilian infrastructure in the north-western Rivne region.

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In response, Moscow reported that its air defense systems intercepted multiple Ukrainian drones. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that five drones were downed over the Russian capital overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that a total of 71 Ukrainian drones were brought down across various parts of Russia, highlighting the persistent aerial threat on both sides of the border.

Future Steps and Stalled Peace Negotiations

Hopes for a significant breakthrough in this first meeting between delegations in nine months had been low from the outset. While prisoner swaps have occurred intermittently, the two nations remain far apart on core demands for a peace settlement. The fate of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory and the structure of postwar security guarantees remain the most formidable hurdles.

The outcome of the Moscow talks will likely determine whether the dialogue expands to include European stakeholders or remains restricted to direct US-Russian-Ukrainian channels. The upcoming meeting between the US envoys and President Volodymyr Zelensky in Dublin will be critical for aligning Kyiv's positions with the proposals discussed in Moscow. Both sides continue to suffer casualties and infrastructure damage as diplomatic channels move slowly.