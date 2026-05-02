Trump Expresses Dissatisfaction with Iran's Peace Offer Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions

President Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal to end the two-month conflict, citing unacceptable demands and internal divisions within the Iranian leadership. The dispute centers on Iran's nuclear program, economic sanctions, and control of the vital Strait of Hormuz, leading to soaring oil prices and global economic concerns.

The situation surrounding the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran remains tense, with President Donald Trump expressing dissatisfaction with the latest peace proposal offered by Tehran.

Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, the President indicated skepticism about reaching a resolution, stating, 'We're not sure we're going to get a deal,' and characterizing Iran's leadership as 'messed up.

' He further asserted that Iran's desire for a deal stems from a weakened military position, claiming they 'have no military left. ' The core of the disagreement lies in the conditions each side is demanding. The White House insists on Iran completely suspending its nuclear program and surrendering its enriched uranium as prerequisites for any agreement.

Conversely, Iran is seeking an end to the crippling economic sanctions imposed by the US and demands control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This crucial waterway, responsible for transporting approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, has become a focal point of the conflict, with Iran utilizing small naval forces to disrupt shipping through attacks on oil tankers and the deployment of sea mines.

The latest proposal from Iran was delivered through Pakistani mediators, aiming to break the two-month-old stalemate and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, President Trump revealed that the offer contains stipulations he finds unacceptable, stating that Tehran is 'asking for things I can't agree' to. He also highlighted internal divisions within the Iranian leadership as a complicating factor, describing it as 'very disjointed,' with 'two to three groups, maybe four' vying for control.

This internal strife, according to the President, hinders the negotiation process and makes it difficult to reach a unified agreement. While acknowledging that Iran has 'made strides' in the talks, Trump remains uncertain whether a final deal will be achieved. Prior to the conflict, Iran had signaled a willingness to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but has not offered substantial concessions regarding its nuclear ambitions.

The ongoing disruption to oil tanker traffic has had a significant and escalating impact on the global energy market, driving up prices and contributing to broader economic concerns. The closure, or even the threat of closure, of the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves through the global economy. Gas prices have surged to their highest levels since July 2022, according to data from AAA, and oil prices have experienced significant volatility, briefly exceeding $120 a barrel before fluctuating downwards.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil pricing, traded above $126 before falling below $115. Before the outbreak of hostilities, a barrel of Brent crude typically traded around $72, as reported by the New York Times. This dramatic increase in oil prices is not limited to the gas pump; it is rippling through the entire economy, increasing the cost of groceries, shipping, and a wide range of consumer goods.

Despite the economic pressures and the potential for escalation, President Trump has refrained from authorizing military strikes since a ceasefire was reached on April 7th. However, his approval ratings have been declining, potentially adding further pressure to find a diplomatic solution. The situation remains fluid and highly sensitive, with the potential for further escalation if a mutually acceptable agreement cannot be reached. The world watches closely as the US and Iran navigate this complex and dangerous standoff





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