Trump Extols 'Strongest and Deepest' US-UK Ties During Royal Visit

President Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House, celebrating the enduring relationship between the US and the UK with a full military ceremony and personal anecdotes about his mother's admiration for the royal family.

Donald Trump warmly welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to the White House with a grand ceremonial display, emphasizing the enduring strength of the US-UK relationship.

Speaking on the South Lawn, Trump lauded the 'strongest and deepest of roots' connecting the two nations, recalling centuries of friendship since American independence. He specifically highlighted the 'special relationship' forged in the aftermath of World War II, expressing hope for its continued vitality. Trump described both the US and the UK as 'the two most exceptional nations the world has ever known', urging them to move forward with renewed determination.

The President shared a personal anecdote about his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, revealing her lifelong admiration for the royal family and a particular fondness for a young Prince Charles, whom she found 'cute'. This detail added a touching, human element to the formal occasion. The state visit, the first inward state visit of Trump’s second presidency, was personally desired by the President, who has previously praised King Charles as a 'great man'.

The welcome included a full military ceremony, featuring over 200 musicians from various US military bands, a 21-gun salute, and the national anthems. A significant aspect of the event was the inclusion of the Space Force Honor Guard Formation for the first time in a White House ceremony. During the inspection of troops, Trump graciously allowed King Charles to precede him, demonstrating respect for the visiting monarch.

The visit unfolded after a low-key initial reception involving tea and conversation, marking a full commencement of the historic, yet sometimes controversial, state visit. The event served as a powerful symbol of the continued alliance and mutual respect between the United States and the United Kingdom, despite occasional tensions. The President’s remarks underscored the historical significance of the relationship and his personal appreciation for the monarchy, rooted in his mother’s affection for the royal family.

The ceremony was a display of diplomatic protocol and military pageantry, designed to honor King Charles and Queen Camilla and reaffirm the enduring bond between the two countries. The inclusion of the Space Force highlighted the evolving nature of military cooperation between the US and the UK, extending beyond traditional domains. The overall tone of the event was one of warmth and mutual respect, signaling a commitment to strengthening the transatlantic partnership.

The visit is taking place as the United States commemorates 250 years of independence from Britain, adding a layer of historical context to the proceedings. The President’s acknowledgement of this irony underscored the complex and evolving nature of the relationship between the two nations





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