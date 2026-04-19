Trump Fast-Tracks Psychedelic Drug Research Following Joe Rogan Text Message

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to expedite federal research and review of psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, reportedly prompted by a text message from podcast host Joe Rogan. This policy shift marks a significant change in US drug policy, aiming to accelerate potential treatments for mental health conditions and addiction.

President Donald Trump has signed a significant executive order designed to accelerate the federal research and review process for psychedelic drugs , a move reportedly initiated by a direct text message exchange with podcasting personality Joe Rogan . This swift policy shift occurred over a condensed timeframe, culminating in a notable, if at times unconventional, ceremony in the Oval Office.

The directive specifically targets substances such as ibogaine and LSD, signaling a notable departure from established US drug policy. According to Rogan, a brief communication with the president rapidly evolved into a concentrated policy initiative within the administration. Trump acknowledged Rogan's input, stating, We all respect Joe and he's a little bit more liberal than I am, that's okay. I have a lot of friends that are liberal. Joe is an amazing guy. He wrote me a little note about this and I had it checked out. Everybody came back with the same answer. The information shared by Rogan included data concerning ibogaine, a potent psychedelic compound that has shown promise in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and opioid addiction among veterans. Rogan recounted that the president responded almost immediately, stating, The text message came back: Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it. It was literally that quick. What ensued was, as described by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, an immense undertaking – a compressed effort to translate a private conversation into federal policy. By Saturday, the executive order was signed, instructing the administration to expedite research and regulatory evaluations for specific psychedelic substances, which have historically been subject to stringent federal controls. During the signing, President Trump emphasized the potential benefits of these experimental treatments, noting, In many cases, these experimental treatments have shown life-changing potential for those suffering from severe mental illness and depression, including our cherished veterans. Behind the scenes, efforts to broaden access to psychedelic therapies had been underway for some time. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had made this issue a personal priority, with aides like Calley Means and Dr. Heidi Overton instrumental in advancing the agenda following President Trump's endorsement, according to sources familiar with the internal processes. However, Rogan's direct involvement appears to have significantly accelerated the timeline and elevated the issue's prominence. The executive order mandates that the Food and Drug Administration fast-track the review of drugs designated as breakthrough therapies, fosters interagency data sharing, and establishes pathways for the swift rescheduling of psychedelics upon approval. FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary indicated that the agency will implement national priority vouchers, enabling certain drugs to navigate the approval process in a matter of weeks rather than months. An unusual dynamic was observed during the event, with President Trump appearing to engage minimally with Kennedy and Rogan, particularly after the signing. Trump remarked, We all respect Joe, he’s a little bit more liberal. It’s OK. Rogan was visible in the background, partially obscured, in the crowded Oval Office. This represents a profound policy reversal for substances that remain illegal under federal law and are categorized alongside highly restricted drugs like heroin. The President further stated that this directive would significantly hasten access to potential therapeutic interventions, adding, If these turn out to be as good as people are saying, it's going to have a tremendous impact. Ibogaine, which is derived from a shrub native to West Africa and has historical use in religious ceremonies in regions like Gabon, has garnered increasing attention from veteran organizations and some Republican lawmakers. Proponents suggest it could offer solutions for PTSD, addiction, and depression. However, medical professionals have voiced concerns regarding potential serious risks, including cardiac complications, and a lack of extensive large-scale clinical evidence. The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies ibogaine as a Schedule I substance, indicating no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Dr. Frederick Barrett of Johns Hopkins commented on the challenges, stating, It’s been incredibly difficult to study ibogaine in the US because of its known cardiotoxicity. He suggested that increased research could clarify the drug's safety and efficacy, adding, If the executive order can pave the way for doing objective, scientific research with this compound, it would help us understand whether it is truly a better psychedelic therapy than others





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Trump Signs Executive Order Fast-Tracking Psychedelic Drug Research After Joe Rogan's Text MessagePresident Donald Trump has signed a landmark executive order to accelerate federal research into psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, reportedly prompted by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan. The order aims to expedite regulatory review for breakthrough therapies, marking a significant shift in US drug policy and potentially opening new avenues for treating mental health conditions and addiction.

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Trump Accelerates Psychedelic Drug Research Following Joe Rogan's Text MessagePresident Trump signs an executive order to fast-track research and review of psychedelic drugs like ibogaine and LSD, a decision influenced by a direct text message from podcast host Joe Rogan and health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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