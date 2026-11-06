Trump Fires Susie Wiles As Chief Of Staff After Election Defeat

President Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff following a devastating election loss for Republicans. Wiles moves to political operations.

President Donald Trump has officially removed Susie Wiles from the position of White House chief of staff and installed senior adviser Stephen Miller in the role. This major administrative shakeup was announced on Friday afternoon, just days after a significant electoral setback for the Republican Party. The change takes effect on Monday, November 9, 2026, marking a pivotal moment for the administration as it faces the political fallout of the recent elections.

Trump Names Miller As New Chief Of Staff

Wiles Moves To Political Operations

Resignation Follows Democratic Election Victory

President Trump announced the leadership change directly to the public via his social media platform, Truth Social. He stated that Stephen Miller , who currently serves as Deputy Chief of Staff, is one of his most trusted advisors and will assume the top White House job. The President expressed satisfaction with the decision, framing Miller as a loyal and capable successor to Wiles. Susie Wiles , the longest-serving Republican White House chief of staff in history, was reassigned to lead the Trump Political Operation. In a statement posted on X, Wiles described her tenure as the honor of a lifetime. She highlighted key achievements including securing the border, cutting taxes, and strengthening the economy under the America First agenda. A senior White House official confirmed to the Daily Mail that Wiles submitted her resignation on Thursday evening.

The decision to replace the chief of staff comes in the wake of a massive victory for the Democrats in the recent elections. This defeat dealt a stunning blow to President Trump and the Republican Party, with margins so large that analysts suggest Republicans may lose the congressional majority for the better part of the next decade. The scale of this loss has created intense pressure within the right wing of the party for leadership changes.

Internal Pressure For Administrative Changes

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Many conservative voters and political commentators had been calling for President Trump to make significant changes to his staff. The unexpected depth of the defeat by the left has intensified demands for accountability at the highest levels of the executive branch. The timing of Wiles' departure suggests an immediate attempt to restructure the administration's response to the new political landscape.

Historical Context Of Wiles Tenure

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Susie Wiles made history as the first female White House chief of staff in United States history. Her reassignment signals a strategic pivot for the Trump campaign and administration as they look toward future electoral challenges. The transition places Stephen Miller in a critical position to help navigate the party through this period of political realignment and potential legislative opposition.