Trump Fury Over Iran Leak as Deal Nears Signing

President Trump lashes out at Iran for leaking terms of the impending peace deal, accusing Tehran of dishonorable behavior. The agreement would extend ceasefire and negotiate nuclear program, but leaks and drone attacks threaten progress.

President Donald Trump is seething over the leak of his impending peace deal with Iran by Iran ian leadership, accusing Tehran of acting in a very dishonorable fashion.

On Thursday, Trump signaled that Iran had agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would extend the ongoing ceasefire for 60 days, during which the two sides could negotiate the future of Iran's nuclear program and other specifics. The MOU addresses Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and reportedly discusses billions in sanctions relief.

However, on Friday, the President lashed out on social media, claiming that the leaked terms have nothing to do with the terms that were agreed to in writing. He wrote that what Iran leaked out to the fake news bears no relation to the truth and characterized the Iranian side as very dishonorable people to deal with, asserting that there is no such thing as dealing in good faith with them.

Trump also condemned Iran's drone attack on Thursday evening against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz as totally unacceptable. This outburst comes as the deal is nearing the finish line, with Trump reportedly having iced out Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been frantically phoning Trump's allies to discern what is going on but has been left in the dark according to Axios reports.

The memorandum of understanding reportedly would demand an end to hostilities between the US and Iran, as well as between Israel and Lebanon. The President's announcement that a deal was finalized shocked PM Netanyahu, who has recently found himself phoning Trump allies to discern what Trump's deal entailed, but he was left in the dark as the process played out, a source told the news website.

Netanyahu's sidelining highlights the administration's reluctance to bring the Israeli leader into the final stage of negotiations to begin winding down the three and a half month long war. The administration has said on countless occasions over the past months that a deal was close at hand, but this time, there may be more traction as Vice President JD Vance is expected to sign a deal in Europe as soon as this weekend.

Four US Air Force C-17 transport planes flew to Europe on Thursday, carrying equipment for a possible VP trip to Geneva, where a signing ceremony is planned in the coming days. The MOU between the US and Iran to halt the war could be signed as soon as Sunday, a source told Reuters, the same day as Trump's birthday.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that we just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and that the documents are in pretty final shape, so we will see. It should be done over the next few days, with a signing possibly in Europe, which he described as a great thing.

The agreement would waive US sanctions on Iran's oil industry, unfreeze billions of the Islamic Republic's funds, and require the ending of all hostilities in the conflict, including between Israel and Lebanon, an Iranian source told Reuters. On Thursday, Trump warned that he would bomb Iran before backing off, citing progress in the negotiations to land a deal.

He posted on social media that based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, he has canceled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Before that, he threatened to unleash a furious bombing campaign larger than the $250 million worth of munitions dropped on Iran on Wednesday evening.

That bombing campaign was in response to Iran shooting down a US Apache helicopter and its two crew. The two pilots were eventually rescued near the Gulf of Oman with an autonomous US Navy vessel. The developments mark a dramatic shift in US-Iran relations, moving from brinkmanship to potential de-escalation. The leaking of the MOU terms has increased tensions, but both sides appear committed to a negotiated settlement.

The exclusion of Netanyahu from the final stages underscores the complex dynamics in the region, as Israel has been a key adversary of Iran. The successful signing of the MOU could reshape geopolitical alignments in the Middle East, impacting oil markets, security arrangements, and the nuclear nonproliferation regime. Observers note that the speed of the negotiations has caught many off guard, with Trump pushing for a breakthrough before his birthday.

The involvement of Vice President Vance in the signing ceremony signals the administration's desire to project unity and finalize a historic agreement. Meanwhile, Iran's drone attack against Indian ships complicates the narrative of good faith, raising questions about the implementation of the ceasefire. The coming days will be critical as the world awaits the outcome of these high-stake negotiations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Iran Peace Deal Netanyahu Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines