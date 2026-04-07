Trump Grants Pakistan's Plea, Extends Iran Deadline by Two Weeks

In a last-minute decision, former US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and agree to a peace deal by two weeks, following a request from Pakistan. The extension, granted just before the original deadline, offers a temporary pause in escalating tensions and a chance for diplomatic efforts to continue.

Following a last-minute plea from Pakistan , former US President Donald Trump has extended the deadline for Iran to agree to a peace deal and open the Strait of Hormuz by two weeks. The extension came just 90 minutes before the original deadline, after Pakistan 's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif requested the delay to allow diplomacy to proceed.

Sharif has been actively attempting to broker a peace settlement between the US and Iran for several weeks, and the Pakistani government reports that these efforts have been progressing 'steadily'. Trump, known for his strong rhetoric, had previously threatened to launch significant strikes against Iran, including targeting bridges and power plants, should the Strait of Hormuz remain closed. The extension of the deadline signals a temporary pause in the escalating tensions, providing a window for further negotiation. Trump's decision to extend the deadline came after intense discussions with Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. He indicated that the extension was contingent on Iran's agreement to the immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, effectively establishing a two-week ceasefire. The former president also stated that the US had already met its military objectives and was close to reaching a definitive agreement regarding long-term peace with Iran and throughout the Middle East. Trump shared his decision on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he emphasized the critical need for Iran to comply with the opening of the strategic waterway. \The situation leading up to the deadline was fraught with tension. Trump had publicly warned that if Iran failed to comply with his demands, the US would initiate devastating attacks. He even stated that an entire civilization could be destroyed if the Strait was not opened, and he designated specific targets, including power plants. In response to these threats, Iranian citizens formed human shields around critical infrastructure, such as power plants and bridges, in a display of defiance. Iranian state media showcased images and videos of large crowds gathering at these locations, waving Iranian flags and standing in solidarity. These actions demonstrated the severity of the situation and the potential for widespread devastation if military action were to commence. The threat of a potential US attack created a sense of urgency, making Pakistan's diplomatic efforts all the more crucial. Pakistani officials emphasized the importance of allowing diplomacy to play out, hoping to achieve a peaceful resolution and avert a potential conflict. Trump's extension of the deadline offered a temporary reprieve and a chance for negotiations to prevent the crisis from escalating further. This situation underscores the delicate balance between diplomacy and military readiness in international relations. \Before the extension, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reached out to Trump, requesting the two-week extension to facilitate the ongoing peace talks. In a public statement, Sharif highlighted the steady progress of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in the Middle East. He appealed to Trump to extend the deadline, allowing time for these diplomatic efforts to yield a favorable outcome. In a statement on social media, Sharif urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz for the same duration as a gesture of goodwill, as well as urged all warring parties to cease fighting everywhere. Iran is reportedly considering Pakistan's request for a two-week pause and a temporary opening of the Strait, according to sources. The request and the subsequent extension came as Iranian citizens were seen forming human shields around bridges and power plants after the threat against their civilian infrastructure. The situation remains precarious, but the extension of the deadline provides a brief window for dialogue and compromise, potentially averting a major conflict. The fact that the extension came so close to the deadline underscores the high-stakes negotiations and the delicate balance of power in the region. The outcome of the next two weeks will be crucial in determining the future of the conflict and the overall stability of the Middle East. The role of Pakistan as a mediator in this situation is significant, and its efforts could have lasting implications for the region's peace and stability





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