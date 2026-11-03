Trump Grants Visa to Ghanaian Mother of Javits Frimpong

President Trump agreed to issue an immediate visa for Doris Adu Gyamfi, allowing her to attend the funeral of her son Javits Frimpong, who was fatally shot in the Bronx.

President Trump has agreed to immediately grant a visa to the Ghana ian mother of a teenage victim who was fatally shot in New York City, according to an announcement by Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Javits Frimpong, aged 15, was shot in the abdomen around 9:25 am on Thursday while attempting to escape a group of bullies on his way to school in the Bronx, police reported. The teenager had relocated to New York City from Ghana almost exactly one year prior to the tragedy.

Immediate Visa Approval Details

Javits Frimpong was found bleeding on the street by officers responding to a 911 call that reported a teenager had been shot. The responding officers did not wait for an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital in their cruiser, but he succumbed to his injuries before medical help could fully stabilize him. Mayor Mamdani announced on Saturday that President Trump had agreed to grant a visa to Frimpong's mother, Doris Adu Gyamfi, so she could attend her son's funeral.

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The mayor emphasized the profound grief of the situation, stating on X that the murder of a child is a pain no parent should have to endure, especially from thousands of miles away. Mamdani added that Javits Frimpong's mother deserves to say goodbye to her son in person. He confirmed that he had just finished a phone call with President Trump, who agreed to process the visa immediately to facilitate the mother's travel to New York.

Ghana Officials and Diplomatic Support

Ghana's foreign affairs minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, publicly praised the mayor's announcement on X, describing it as most appreciated. He stated that the Government of Ghana welcomes the intervention and President Trump's timely decision, adding that they have always known they can count on their own Kwame Mamdani. The foreign minister confirmed that he had spoken with the mother of Javits Frimpong yesterday and had assigned officials of Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist her with the visa application process.

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Minister Ablakwa also revealed that the Ghanaian government will cover the cost of travel expenses for Frimpong's mother. Furthermore, the government plans to contribute to the funeral expenses. He added that Ghanaian authorities intend to work closely with US authorities in securing justice for Javits, highlighting a collaborative diplomatic effort during this difficult time.

Investigation and Community Mourning

The Daily Mail has reached out to the Department of State for further details about the visa process for Frimpong's mother. As of Monday, Javits Frimpong's killers have not been arrested. Police described the assailants as individuals dressed in all black and wearing surgical masks. Surveillance footage captured the teenager's final moments as he bolted from the masked attackers before being shot.

Javits Frimpong's father, Thomas Frimpong, shared with reporters that his son moved to the United States almost exactly one year before his death to pursue a better education and a career in medicine. Thomas, aged 60, recalled that his last moments with his son were on Thursday morning when he woke Javits to head to school before leaving for work as a yellow cab driver. The school principal had called him three days earlier to report that two students were disturbing his son, which subsequently led to their suspension.

Thomas Frimpong described how Javits complained about the bullying he endured, noting that one student specifically bullied him during lunch. He stated that his son reported these students on multiple occasions. When asked what he would tell the shooters, Thomas said he would urge them to give themselves to the police, expressing certainty that they will not go free for killing an innocent child. An online fundraiser supporting the family has garnered more than $855,000 as of Monday morning.

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Impact on Municipal and Federal Relations

Mayor Mamdani's announcement marks a productive moment in the remarkably cordial relationship between himself and the President. The two leaders are pictured together after their most recent meeting, signaling a cooperative dynamic despite their differing political backgrounds. The fundraiser for Javits Frimpong highlighted that the teen was full of hope for a brighter future and a better education, having moved to the US just one day before his first anniversary.

His father worked tirelessly to support him and provide everything he needed to succeed in school. The tragic loss has united the community in mourning, with officials from both the municipal and federal levels coordinating to support the grieving family. The immediate grant of the visa ensures that Doris Adu Gyamfi can be present for the final farewell, providing some measure of comfort during an immensely painful period for the Frimpong family and their community in New York.