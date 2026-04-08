Trump Greenlit Iran Strikes Despite Advisors' Skepticism of Israeli Plan

Former President Donald Trump approved strikes on Iran, despite skepticism from his advisors regarding the feasibility of an Israeli plan to achieve regime change. The plan, presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was met with criticism from top US officials who considered the proposed uprising and regime change ambitions as unrealistic. Trump ultimately chose to proceed with the strikes, which focused on targeting the Iranian leadership and reducing Iran's regional influence.

Weeks before Donald Trump authorized US strikes on Iran in late February, his senior advisors dismissed a presentation from Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as 'farcical.' Netanyahu, accompanied by top Israel i officials and the head of Mossad, David Barnea, proposed a plan to topple the Islamic Republic during a meeting in the White House Situation Room, according to a forthcoming book excerpted by the New York Times.

The February 11th meeting included prominent figures like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu's team presented a detailed case, arguing that the time was ripe for a strike, emphasizing an unprecedented opportunity to eliminate Iran's leadership. The plan aimed to cripple Iran's ballistic missile program, neutralize threats to the Strait of Hormuz, and minimize Tehran's capacity to retaliate. The Israelis also suggested the potential involvement of Kurdish fighters in Iraq and the possibility of a popular uprising within Iran, arguing that the threat would escalate if unchecked. \The following day, US intelligence analysts reviewed the Israeli blueprint, which outlined four primary objectives: assassinating Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, weakening Iran's regional influence, inciting a popular uprising, and achieving regime change. The intelligence assessment favored the first two objectives but expressed skepticism about the latter two. Rubio and Ratcliffe, echoing the intelligence findings, criticized the Israeli plan, particularly the promises of regime change and a popular revolt. Ratcliffe characterized the prospect of an uprising as 'farcical,' a sentiment echoed by Rubio, who added a more blunt assessment. US officials, the Times reported, believed that the initial goals were achievable with American military and intelligence resources. However, they dismissed Netanyahu's third and fourth objectives, including the prospect of a Kurdish ground invasion, as unrealistic. JD Vance, who was absent from the initial meeting but present at the follow-up, shared similar reservations about the feasibility of regime change. Trump then turned to General Caine for his opinion. Caine responded, describing the presentation as typical of Israeli tactics, stating that they often oversold their plans, which weren't always well-developed, knowing they needed US support. Faced with significant criticism of the Israeli plan, Trump indicated that regime change would be the responsibility of 'their' team, though it was unclear whom he was referring to. \Despite the skepticism from many advisors, including a general distrust of Netanyahu, Trump expressed interest in eliminating the Ayatollah and curtailing Iran's regional power, specifically its support for proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. Vance was the primary voice arguing against the strikes. However, weeks later, shortly before the strikes were approved, Trump's advisors deferred to his judgment. Ratcliffe is reported to have stated that the primary objective of eliminating the Supreme Leader was achievable. Rubio agreed that regime change and a popular uprising were not likely. But these assessments did not dissuade Trump. 'I think we need to do it,' Trump said to the group, according to the report. The next day, Trump approved the strikes. He issued the order to Caine, stating 'Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck.' This decision marked a significant escalation in tensions and highlighted the complex dynamics between the US, Israel, and Iran, showing that even with advisors skepticism, Trump still decided to proceed





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