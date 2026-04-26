Trump Highlights Cost-Effective Reflecting Pool Renovation, Contrasts with Obama-Era Work

President Trump touts a $2 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, completed in one week, as a significant cost saving compared to a $32 million project undertaken during the Obama administration in 2012. The renovation involved a new surface coating and was inspired by a visitor's criticism of the pool's condition.

Former President Donald Trump recently highlighted a cost-saving renovation of the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial , contrasting it with a previous restoration effort undertaken during the Obama administration.

Trump, alongside Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, has been actively promoting beautification projects across various landmarks in Washington D.C. during his second term. He asserted that a project initially estimated to cost $301 million over three years was completed for a mere $2 million in just one week, significantly less than the $32 million spent on a more extensive renovation in 2012 under President Barack Obama.

However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that the 2012 project involved a comprehensive restoration, including necessary structural repairs to the memorial itself, going beyond a simple cosmetic fix. Trump shared his accomplishment on Truth Social, stating, 'I do many such things for Government and, as President, it is my Honor to do so. This is just one of them.

' He further emphasized the difference by posting a side-by-side comparison of the Reflecting Pool’s condition under both administrations. A key element of Trump’s renovation involved covering the pool’s surface with a shade he termed 'American flag blue,' effectively concealing a decades-old granite base that he described as 'leaking like a sieve' and requiring years for a full replacement. The application of this coating had already commenced, as announced during an Oval Office event.

The impetus for the project, Trump revealed, stemmed from a conversation with a friend visiting from Germany, who expressed dismay at the pool’s dirty and unappealing appearance.

'And I went over there with Secret Service in tow, and I said, 'isn't that a shame? That's terrible,'' Trump recounted to reporters, displaying photographs of the ongoing work. This project is part of a broader wave of renovations in the nation’s capital, including the controversial demolition of the White House’s East Wing to accommodate a new ballroom. The Reflecting Pool, situated between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument and lined with majestic elm trees, holds immense historical significance.

It served as the backdrop for Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech in 1963. Trump framed the project as a demonstration of his business acumen, explaining that he bypassed the costly granite replacement plan, which would have brought the total expense to the original $301 million estimate. Instead, he leveraged his network of contacts, reaching out to pool contractors he had worked with on previous real estate ventures.

'I have a guy who's unbelievable at doing swimming pools up the road,' he stated. Initially, Trump considered a turquoise surface reminiscent of the Bahamas, but ultimately opted for 'American flag blue' upon a contractor’s recommendation. He confidently predicted a 'beautiful, beautiful reflecting pool,' restored to its intended glory, surpassing its previous condition. Burgum has been instrumental in these beautification efforts, spearheading the cleanup of the National Mall alongside Trump.

The project, utilizing an 'industrial grade pool' surface, is expected to be completed well before July 4th, coinciding with the nation’s 250th independence anniversary. Trump unexpectedly introduced the topic during a White House event focused on reducing drug prices, dedicating several minutes to detailing the renovation





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