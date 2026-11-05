Trump Ignores Midterm Loss to Push Clock Law

Donald Trump dismisses Republican midterm defeats on Truth Social, demanding daylight saving time changes despite Senator Tom Cotton's opposition to the bill.

Donald Trump returned to Truth Social immediately following a historic defeat for Republicans in the midterm elections to express frustration over early winter darkness rather than acknowledging the loss of congressional control. The former president bypassed commentary on the Democrats winning majorities in both the House and Senate to instead demand that lawmakers pass legislation keeping daylight saving time year-round. This pivot occurred less than twenty-four hours after the Republican Party suffered significant losses, including seats in traditionally conservative states like Kansas, South Carolina, and Texas.

Townsend Demands Permanent Clock Changes

President Donald Trump took to his social media platform to complain about the seasonal clock change, citing the early sunset times that occurred during the election night. He referenced specific sunset times, noting that darkness fell at 5.06pm and was complete by 5.31pm, which he described as ridiculous compared to the sunny conditions just days prior. Trump argued that the constant adjustment of clocks disrupts daily life and urged Republicans to secure the Sunshine Protection Act as a final legislative victory before Democrats assumed full control of Congress.

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The president explicitly stated that he previously refrained from making this a major campaign issue to protect certain senators from losing their races in a landslide, but now sees no reason to hold back. He highlighted that the House of Representatives had previously passed the measure with a bipartisan vote of 308 to 117 on July 14, only to see it stagnate in the Senate. Trump emphasized that while other priorities exist, he intends to continue fighting for the bill to eliminate the need for citizens to change their clocks twice a year.

Senator Tom Cotton Blocks the Measure

Despite the president's public pressure, the Sunshine Protection Act remains blocked in the Senate by staunch Republican opposition, most notably from Tom Cotton, who recently secured reelection to represent Arkansas. Cotton, a member of GOP leadership, has consistently argued that while no one enjoys changing the clock, Congress has enacted permanent daylight saving time in the past only to repeal it when citizens suffered from absurdly late winter sunrises. His stance directly contradicts Trump's wishes, creating a legislative impasse that prevents the bill from advancing regardless of the electoral outcomes.

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The conflict between the president and Senator Cotton escalated last October when Trump posted his personal cellphone number on social media and ordered Cotton to resolve the issue immediately. Cotton remains the most vocal opponent of the change, reflecting a broader segment of the Senate that views the potential consequences of permanent daylight saving time with skepticism. This internal party disagreement highlights the difficulty Trump faces in pushing through specific policy goals even when his party retains some institutional power.

Debate Over Safety and Winter Mornings

Supporters of the bill, including Donald Trump and his administration, argue that maintaining current time year-round would provide more daylight during the hours when Americans are most active. They contend that the early darkness in winter negatively impacts quality of life and economic activity during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The administration frames the elimination of the clock change as a practical improvement that aligns with modern lifestyles and reduces the confusion associated with biannual time adjustments.

Opponents, however, warn that permanent daylight saving time would result in darker and potentially more dangerous mornings during the winter months. Critics point out that children waiting for school buses and parents commuting to work would face reduced visibility in the early hours of the day. This safety concern has been a primary driver for the resistance within the Senate, where lawmakers are reluctant to implement a change that could increase risks for students and commuters during the darkest part of the year.

Shift to White House Construction Projects

In addition to the clock debate, Donald Trump used a press appearance on the morning after the election to showcase the new ballroom he is constructing at the White House. Speaking to reporters for more than twenty minutes, the president detailed the features of the facility, including limestone columns, fifty-foot ceilings, and a drone-proof roof. He emphasized that the White House must remain pristine and perfect, describing the construction process as a relaxing activity despite the recent political setbacks.

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During the nearly hour-long appearance, Trump addressed the midterm results only briefly, stating that he expects to work with the Democrats unless they act destructively, while reminding the press of his veto power. He had previously framed the election as a referendum on his first two years in office, urging supporters to pretend he was on the ballot. The Democratic Party amplified this message, capitalizing on voter anger over the cost of living and the war in Iran to secure a Senate majority of at least fifty-four to forty-four and gain at least thirty seats in the House.