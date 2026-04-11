Trump Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum to Iran, Warns of Military Action

President Donald Trump demands a deal with Iran within 24 hours, threatening renewed military strikes if an agreement is not reached. Vice President JD Vance leads peace talks, focusing on uranium, the Strait of Hormuz, and sanctions. Tensions rise with Israel as the ceasefire hangs in the balance amid complex negotiations and economic concerns.

President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum to Iran , warning that a deal must be struck within 24 hours or the ceasefire will be terminated and a new wave of strikes will commence. This decisive stance, conveyed to the New York Post following the deployment of Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan to spearhead peace negotiations, underscores the President's resolute approach to the ongoing conflict.

Trump emphasized the readiness of the United States military, stating, We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made - even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart, and if we don't have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively. This declaration signals a significant escalation in pressure on Tehran, highlighting the administration's determination to achieve a favorable outcome in the peace talks.\The impending peace negotiations are centered on crucial demands. Trump is insisting that Iran relinquish its enriched uranium stockpile and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping. Simultaneously, Tehran is advocating for immediate relief from existing US sanctions, the continuation of its control over the strategically vital Strait, and compensation for damages incurred during the conflict. The situation is further complicated by rising tensions. Iran's parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has voiced concerns about the progress of the peace talks, alleging US violations of the ceasefire. Specifically, Qalibaf cited the failure to implement two key previously agreed measures: a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and the release of frozen assets. This complicates matters on the ground and puts a strain on the current truce. The US has pressured Israel to de-escalate attacks on Lebanon, as these strikes risk derailing the peace talks. Tensions have also appeared between the US and Israel. According to CNN, a phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was 'tense'. The source revealed Netanyahu's belief that Trump would unilaterally declare a ceasefire. Subsequently, Netanyahu announced engagement in peace talks with Lebanese authorities. The US is also very concerned that Israel's campaign against Lebanon could dismantle the fragile ceasefire before the talks even begin.\Adding to the complexities, the President's dwindling approval ratings are partly attributed to surging gasoline prices, which have spiked to $4.10 per gallon nationally following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the inherent risks and political calculations, polls suggest a degree of public support for Trump's approach. According to a Daily Mail/JL Partners poll, American voters generally approve of his actions, viewing the deal as a positive outcome for the United States. The survey indicated that 33% of voters consider the deal favorable, compared to 18% who view it negatively. Furthermore, 28% remain neutral, while 20% are unsure, demonstrating a mixed but generally supportive public sentiment towards the President's actions. The administration's focus remains on securing a comprehensive agreement that addresses core issues while simultaneously mitigating the risks of further escalation. The coming 24 hours will prove to be critical as the world awaits the outcome of the negotiations





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Donald Trump Iran Ceasefire Peace Talks Strait Of Hormuz

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