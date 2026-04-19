Trump Issues Ultimatum to Iran: 'Blow Up Iran' if No Deal, Withdraws VP Vance from Talks

President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Iran, warning of severe consequences if a peace deal is not reached and withdrawing Vice President JD Vance from ongoing negotiations. The President threatened to destroy Iran's infrastructure and declared an end to his conciliatory approach, citing alleged ceasefire violations.

President Donald Trump has adopted a more aggressive stance, declaring no more Mr. nice guy as he issues a stark ultimatum to Iran regarding a potential peace deal . In a significant shift, Trump has also withdrawn Vice President JD Vance from ongoing peace negotiations with the Middle Eastern nation, citing security concerns as the reason for Vance's absence from the planned talks in Islamabad.

The delegation tasked with these crucial discussions will now be led by Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner, according to reports. The President revealed to Fox News that these high-stakes meetings, scheduled to commence on Tuesday and potentially extend into Wednesday, represent Iran's final opportunity to reach an agreement. Trump unequivocally stated, If Iran does not sign this deal, the whole country is getting blown up. This forceful declaration follows recent threats made by Trump on his Truth Social platform, where he vowed to dismantle every power plant and bridge in Iran should an accord not be finalized. The heightened tensions stem from accusations that Iran has violated a prior ceasefire agreement. Reports indicate Iranian gunboats engaged in firing at tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, an incident that occurred shortly after Iran announced the closure of this vital maritime route, while the United States maintains a blockade on Iranian ports. In his latest public statement, Trump implored Iran to assent to a resolution when the peace talks reconvene in Islamabad. He warned that failure to do so would result in the United States obliterating every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. His declaration, emphatically stated in capital letters, NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!, underscored the severity of his message, with the President asserting that these critical infrastructures would fall quickly and easily if the proposed deal were rejected. This is not the first instance of Trump issuing such dire threats against Iran's infrastructure. Previously, on April 5, in a widely publicized and expletive-laden post on Truth Social, predating the current ceasefire agreement, Trump had ominously declared, Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. He further elaborated with disturbing imagery, stating, There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F**kin' Strait, you crazy b*stards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! This preceding post, made just two days prior, also contained a chilling prediction that 'a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again' before the fragile ceasefire was established. The situation remains highly volatile, with international observers closely monitoring the developments and the potential ramifications of Trump's increasingly combative rhetoric





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