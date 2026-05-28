Trump Issues Vehement Warning to Oman Over Proposed Iran‑Oman Shipping Deal Amid Heightened Gulf Tensions

President Donald Trump threatened Oman with force after reports of Omani talks with Iran to jointly manage Strait of Hormuz traffic, as U.S. and Iranian forces exchange strikes and peace negotiations stall.

On March 30, 2026, oil tankers and high‑speed craft were seen at anchor in Muscat Anchorage, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that has become a flashpoint in the ongoing three‑month conflict between the United States and Iran .

The presence of the vessels underscores the importance of the strait for global energy markets and highlights the growing tension over who will control the flow of oil and gas through this narrow passage. While the United States continues to maintain a naval presence in the region, Omani officials have been reported to be in talks with Tehran about the possibility of a joint management scheme for shipping traffic, a proposal that could, if implemented, change the balance of power in the Gulf.

President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the rumors of Omani‑Iranian cooperation, delivering an unusually blunt warning to Muscat. In a statement at the White House, Trump insisted that the strait remains "international waters" and that any attempt by Oman to deviate from the U.S. line would be met with "serious consequences," even suggesting that the United States might be forced to "blow them up" if the Omani government does not align with Washington's policies.

The president's remarks were at odds with the long‑standing partnership between the United States and Oman, which dates back more than five decades and has included Omani mediation efforts aimed at brokering a cease‑fire between Washington and Tehran. Critics have noted that Trump may have misspoken, confusing Iran with Venezuela in his remarks, but the overall message was clear: the administration would not tolerate any perceived erosion of its influence over the critical maritime corridor.

The diplomatic backdrop to Trump's outburst is a series of military incidents that have escalated the conflict. U.S. forces carried out overnight strikes on a ground‑control station in Iran's Bandar Abbas, after Iranian attack drones threatened the safety of commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes were described by a U.S. official as "purely defensive" and intended to preserve the fragile cease‑fire that has held since the onset of hostilities.

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for an attack on an unidentified U.S. airbase and for firing upon a U.S. tanker that allegedly disabled its radar while attempting to pass through the strait. These tit‑for‑tat actions have taken place against a backdrop of delicate negotiations, with both sides publicly stating that a comprehensive peace agreement is within reach.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqai, announced that the two parties have reached a consensus on many of the outstanding issues, though key differences-particularly regarding sanctions, nuclear enrichment, and the status of U.S. forces in the region-remain unresolved. Analysts argue that President Trump's hard‑line rhetoric is intended to extract a diplomatic win at the domestic level ahead of the upcoming mid‑term elections, while also signaling to Israel that the United States will not allow Tehran to gain strategic leverage through Omani cooperation.

The outcome of these negotiations will have far‑reaching implications for global energy security, regional stability, and the future of U.S. influence in the Middle East





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