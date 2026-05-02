Trump Jokes Wife 'Hates' His YMCA Dance Moves, Calls Song 'Gay National Anthem'

Donald Trump recounted a story about his wife Melania's dislike of his dancing to the Village People's YMCA, sparking discussion about the song's cultural significance and its association with the LGBTQ+ community. The former president also claimed credit for the song's recent chart success.

Former President Donald Trump recently shared a humorous anecdote about his wife, Melania Trump 's, reaction to his fondness for the Village People 's iconic song, YMCA .

Speaking to supporters at The Villages in Florida, Trump playfully revealed that Melania 'hates' when he dances to the song, deeming it 'unpresidential.

' He jokingly referred to YMCA as the 'Gay National Anthem,' despite acknowledging his wife's disapproval, stating, 'We love that song. ' This isn't a new development; Trump frequently used the 1978 disco hit during his campaign rallies, even claiming his choice contributed to a resurgence in the song's popularity, culminating in it reaching Number 1 in November 2024.

Melania herself has alluded to her reservations about the song, admitting on Fox News that she enjoys it 'at certain times' and that while she recognizes its appeal to audiences, 'some days it’s not appropriate.

' The history of YMCA and its association with the LGBTQ+ community is complex. While the song has long been considered an anthem by many within the gay community, with interpretations ranging from its lyrics representing a safe space to more suggestive meanings, one of its co-writers, Victor Willis, has publicly refuted this interpretation.

He clarified that the song isn't a coded message, despite the fact that some members of the Village People and his writing partner were gay, and that the YMCA was sometimes used as a gay hangout. He acknowledged the song's association but insisted it wasn't intentional. Despite finding Trump's continued use of the song a 'nuisance,' Willis stated that Trump's team secured a license, and he chose not to contest it.

The Village People did perform at a ball on the eve of Trump's inauguration in 2025, a decision that drew criticism from some fans. The Village People, formed in 1978 by French producers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo, quickly gained popularity, particularly within the gay community. The group's name was inspired by Greenwich Village in New York City, a historic hub for LGBTQ+ culture and the site of the Stonewall Riots.

Over the years, the band has seen a rotating lineup of musicians, with Victor Willis remaining the only original member. Their album 'Cruisin',’ featuring YMCA, became an international success, selling over 12 million copies and earning a place in the National Recording Registry of the US Library of Congress in 2020.

The band's performance at Trump's inauguration ball sparked controversy, with former member Jim Newman publicly stating that the original group 'would never, ever perform at a Trump rally,' emphasizing a disconnect between the band's legacy and the political event. The ongoing story highlights the intersection of politics, pop culture, and the evolving interpretations of a beloved song





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