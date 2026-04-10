Trump Lashes Out at Critics of Iran War, Signaling Growing Base Fracture

Former President Donald Trump launched a public attack on conservative commentators who have criticized his stance on the war, highlighting growing dissent within his base and the challenges he faces amidst the war's fallout.

Former US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Thursday against four prominent conservative commentators who have turned critical of his stance on the ongoing war in Iran. The ex-president, known for his frequent use of social media, particularly Truth Social, labeled the commentators as “Low IQ”, “stupid people,” and “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS” in a lengthy and rambling post.

This outburst reflects the growing dissent within Trump’s base and the challenges he faces as he navigates the political landscape amidst growing concerns over the war and its consequences.\The targets of Trump’s ire included Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, and Megyn Kelly, all of whom have expressed strong opinions and criticism of Trump’s rhetoric and actions related to the war. Trump accused them of seeking attention and trying to capitalize on the “MAGA” movement. Carlson, a former Fox News host, was singled out for his opposition to the war and his calls for US officials to resist orders that could lead to civilian casualties. Trump disparaged Carlson’s professional and educational background, while also questioning his mental health. Owens, a conservative commentator and former communications director, went as far as calling for Trump’s removal from office via the 25th Amendment. In response, Trump attacked Owens for her appearance and made a disparaging comparison to the First Lady of France. Jones, a conspiracy theorist and radio show host, also faced Trump’s wrath after he criticized the president's threats against Iranian civilization, with Trump pointing to Jones’ past false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting. Kelly, another prominent media figure, was criticized for questioning Trump’s behavior and for her past disagreements with him.\The backdrop to Trump’s outburst is the growing unpopularity of the war and the potential for significant political ramifications. The economic fallout from the war continues to be a major concern, and the possibility of losing control of the House of Representatives looms. The increasing criticism from influential voices within the conservative movement is a major threat to Trump's political standing and his chances of re-election. The commentators targeted by Trump wield considerable influence over American audiences, and their critiques could potentially sway public opinion and erode his base of support. This public display of infighting highlights the fracturing of the conservative movement and Trump’s struggle to maintain control over his narrative. The timing of the attack underscores Trump's sensitivity to criticism and his awareness of the challenges he faces as he seeks to regain the presidency. Furthermore, the statements from the commentators indicate a shifting landscape in conservative media, where loyalty to Trump is no longer a guaranteed position, and differing opinions on critical issues, such as the war in Iran, are beginning to take center stage.\Trump’s response shows his struggle to control the narrative and his sensitivity to dissenting voices. His use of personal attacks and disparaging language is a familiar tactic, but the intensity of this attack reveals his concern over the growing cracks in his support base. The targeted commentators have significant influence within conservative circles, and their criticisms can be expected to resonate with a wide audience. As the war in Iran continues and its impact is felt both domestically and internationally, Trump's ability to maintain a unified front among his supporters will be crucial. This public feud highlights the complex dynamics within the conservative movement and raises questions about the future of the Republican party and its prospects in the upcoming elections





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran War Tucker Carlson Candace Owens Alex Jones Megyn Kelly

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Mistakes Reviews: Critics Can't Agree If It's 'Glorious' Or 'A Crime'Amy Glover is a lifestyle writer for HuffPost UK who covers everything from food and drink to health, fitness, and random trivia (the odder the better). She previously worked as a shopping and entertainment writer for BuzzFeed UK.

Read more »

York Minster Beer Brew Sparks Controversy: Critics Question Decision to Commemorate Saint with AlcoholYork Minster faces backlash over its partnership with a brewery to create a beer celebrating St William of York, with critics citing concerns about alcoholism and addiction, while supporters see it as a way to connect with a wider audience and celebrate local history.

Read more »

Melania Trump Denounces Epstein Allegations in Surprise White House Address, While Trump Claims IgnoranceIn a sudden move, former First Lady Melania Trump delivered a public address from the White House denying connections to Jeffrey Epstein, refuting allegations, and calling for action on the scandal. Former President Donald Trump claimed to be unaware of the statement. The address aimed to dispel rumors about her relationship with the disgraced financier, as Melania stated she was not a victim and clarified her initial meeting with her husband. She also called for a Congressional hearing for the victims.

Read more »

Trump Slams The Wall Street Journal Over Iran Victory Claims, Attacks CriticsDonald Trump fired back at The Wall Street Journal following the newspaper's critique of his Iran policy, disputing their claims of a premature victory declaration and criticizing dissenting voices within conservative media. Trump defended his actions, warned Iran about actions regarding the Strait of Hormuz, and attacked prominent conservative media figures.

Read more »

Augustinus Bader Serum Review: Transform Your Brows and Lashes in WeeksDiscover how Augustinus Bader's Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum can revolutionize your beauty routine. This dual-action serum, packed with nourishing ingredients and powered by TFC8® technology, promotes fuller brows and longer lashes in as little as four weeks. Find out why users are calling it a 'miracle serum' and how its gentle, effective formula is changing the game for brow and lash care.

Read more »

‘Desperate’ movie branded ‘disastrous flop’ savaged by criticsCritics have slammed Jonah Hill's new dark comedy starring Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz

Read more »