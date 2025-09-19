Trump Launches 'Gold Card' Visa Program: Expedited Residency for High-Value Contributors

Former President Donald Trump has signed an executive order creating the 'Trump Gold Card,' a new visa program offering expedited US residency to individuals making significant financial contributions to the US Treasury. The program, announced Friday, includes gold and platinum tiers with varying contribution levels and benefits, including tax exemptions. This initiative comes as the administration tightens immigration controls and faces criticism. Other news stories cover a variety of events including the ongoing immigration debate.

President Donald Trump has unveiled a new executive order in the Oval Office, establishing the Trump Gold Card , a program designed to expedite the immigration process for individuals making substantial financial contributions to the United States. The order, signed on Friday, is part of a broader set of executive actions focused on immigration reform. The program is structured with different tiers, offering varying levels of access and benefits.

For those seeking the gold level, the process involves a processing fee and, upon successful vetting by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a $1 million contribution to the US Treasury. This allows for expedited US residency. Furthermore, the program website indicates a forthcoming platinum card, which requires a $5 million contribution, plus a processing fee and DHS vetting. Platinum cardholders would be permitted to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to US taxes on non-US income. This initiative comes at a time when the Trump administration is increasing its efforts to tighten immigration controls and has faced criticism for immigration raids. These raids have targeted individuals with valid immigration statuses and visas, causing concern among advocacy groups and legal experts. This executive order marks a significant shift in the administration's approach to immigration, potentially prioritizing individuals based on their financial contributions rather than other traditional criteria.\Further details about the Trump Gold Card program reveal specific provisions for businesses looking to participate. The business access tier requires a $2 million fee and an annual maintenance fee, providing companies with the ability to transfer the card among their employees. This feature is aimed at assisting businesses in retaining and attracting talent, particularly given the challenges they have faced in recent years. Trump's comments indicate the border is closed. President Trump expressed his concern on the state of immigration: 'We had nobody come in for the last few months. Zero. Even I can't believe zero. 25 million people came into our country during Biden. He was the worst President in the history of our country and we have to mop it up. The hardest thing we have to do is get rid of people he let in from prisons and mental institutions.' Trump's stance on immigration is reflected in his strong rhetoric. This highlights the political context within which this executive order is being implemented, emphasizing the administration's commitment to control of the border. The ongoing debate surrounding immigration policies further complicates the situation, with various stakeholders holding different perspectives on the fairness, efficacy, and long-term consequences of such measures. Figures suggest an estimated 10 million people entered the United States during Joe Biden's administration.\In addition to the Gold Card program, the news landscape presents other notable stories. The recent incidents related to the UK's immigration policy are noteworthy, including the ongoing deportation of individuals as part of a 'one in, one out' deal with France, and concerns surrounding the crossing of the Channel by numerous migrants, highlighting the challenges countries face in managing immigration and border control. The news features other developments from other areas, including the legal issues faced by a rap group banned from entering Canada, the success of Amy Hunt in the World Athletics Championships, the recent discovery of remains found in a singer’s car, the assault on a nightclub guest, and the tragic death of a Greek heiress. The Secretary of State defended comments that British students lack the 'drive' and 'vigour' of their American peers, sparking controversy. These events, alongside the Trump Gold Card executive order, underscore the diverse range of current affairs. The news further includes the 50th anniversary of the sitcom Fawlty Towers, an event which is likely to trigger nostalgia and reflection on the legacy of the programme and the role of television in British culture. All of these stories are examples of current events that span politics, law, and culture





LBC / 🏆 17. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Gold Card Immigration Visa Program Executive Order

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bars, bytes, and banks: WGC's digital gold plan explainedThe World Gold Council has unveiled a plan to digitalise gold. While there are parallels to the crypto world, the proposed system of 'Pooled Gold Interests' will be fundamentally different — backed by real, physical gold stored in a vault.

Read more »

Trump state visit: Donald Trump set to meet Keir Starmer after joking around during State BanquetLive updates as Donald Trump and Sir Keir Starmer will meet in Chequers later on this afternoon after last night's State Banquet.

Read more »

Donald Trump goes off-script and launches political attack in front of the KingIt's considered against diplomatic protocol for a visiting head of state to make partisan or controversial political remarks during a speech at a state banquet - particularly when the monarch is present.

Read more »

Trump state visit: Four men bailed after Trump-Epstein film projection on Windsor CastleThe four men were arrested after a film by Led By Donkeys was projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle during Donald Trump's state visit.

Read more »

Trump gushes over ‘radiant and healthy’ Kate as she glitters in gold at banquetKate Middleton was hailed as “so radiant and so healthy and so beautiful” by Donald Trump as she sat next to him at the state banquet, where she dazzled in a gold gown

Read more »

Debenhams slashes price of 'gorgeous' £1.3k to £165The luxury Stuhrling Automatic Skeleton Dial Watch is available in silver, gold and rose gold

Read more »