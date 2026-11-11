Trump Leaves Gushing Letter for Biden Despite Skipping Inauguration

Although former President Trump refused to attend Biden's 2021 inauguration, a letter he left for the new president is revealed in Biden's upcoming memoir, offering praise and advice.

Former President Donald Trump, who was the first U.S. president since Richard Nixon to skip his successor's swearing‑in, left a handwritten letter for President Joe Biden on the Resolute Desk in January 2021. The full contents of the letter appear in Biden's forthcoming memoir, which will be released next Tuesday.

Letter Details and Tone

In a Sharpie note, Trump wrote that many presidents simply followed party lines and did not shape history. He advised Biden that the president he became would not be swept along by "the relentless tide." Trump praised Biden's love for the American people and even said the president would be "true to yourself and the American people." He added that Biden's strength comes from knowing that millions depend on him.

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Biden noted in the book that the letter felt as if there were "two Donald Trump." The piece includes a reference to the January 6 Capitol attack, suggesting that Trump had "deeply destabilized our democracy" and had not offered the traditional meeting between presidents.

Reactions from the Biden Administration

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung replied to the New York Times, saying Biden should have listened to Trump's advice but instead "tried to destroy this country and weaponize the justice system." Cheung described Biden as a disgrace and claimed America would benefit from his departure.

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Despite the political tension, the letter's tone reflects a past courtesy that Trump exhibited toward Biden in 2025 when the former president returned to the White House and Biden attended the celebration. Trump had called the Bidens a "beautiful couple" and offered to stay in touch.

Impact and Upcoming Memoir Release

The revelation adds a layer to the public narrative of Trump's post‑presidency. While Trump has continued to assert that the 2020 election was "rigged," the letter shows a different, more personal side. The memoir, titled Promise Me, America, will provide additional context as Biden prepares to open his narrative to the public next week.

Officials say the memoir will cover Trump's resignation from office, the aftermath of the Capitol attack, and the broader implications for American democracy. Readers can expect to see more anecdotes about the presidential transition and the complex relationship between the two leaders.