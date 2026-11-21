President Donald Trump suggests the recent FBI database breach may reveal details about the Russia investigation. This claim coincides with an urgent federal probe into the second cyberattack on the agency's sensitive NCIC system this year.

President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that a recent cyberattack targeting the Federal Bureau of Investigation database might expose information regarding the so-called 'Russia hoax.' He told Fox News anchor Kayleigh McEnany that the breach could provide the American public with insights they have not previously received.

Trump Highlights Positive Spin on Breach

Trump addressed the incident during a phone interview with McEnany on Saturday morning, stating that he had just learned of the news and did not like the security failure. However, he suggested that the event might allow for the revelation of hidden truths related to the Russia investigation. He claimed that he knew exactly about the Russia probe but believed the American people deserved to know the information because it allegedly put the country in danger. The president expressed hope that the breach would allow everyone to learn about the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' narrative, which he frequently criticizes.

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FBI Launches Urgent Probe Into NCIC Breach

The Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an urgent probe on Friday into a second cyberattack targeting its sensitive National Crime Information Center database. This system connects federal, state, and local law enforcement by sharing information on warrants and background checks. A former FBI official explained to CNN that officers rely on the NCIC every day to identify wanted fugitives and check for outstanding warrants. The official noted that the primary concern is not just whether hackers accessed sensitive data, but whether they could compromise the accuracy of the information that officers rely on for public safety.

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Stakeholder Positions and Historical Context

Trump has frequently criticized the FBI for its investigation into Russian election interference, which resulted in 37 indictments and revealed that Russian operatives targeted databases to manipulate social media against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He has denounced these findings and maintained that voter fraud contributed to his loss in the 2020 election against Joe Biden. During the interview, Trump also referenced a 'Ukraine hoax' related to a 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, describing the call as 'perfect.' He emphasized his preference for putting a 'positive spin' on the news, hoping to learn more about the subjects he considers hoaxes.

Wider Cybersecurity Concerns and Future Steps

This attack marks the second breach of the FBI this year, following a September incident where a group called ShinyHunters targeted sensitive personal data from an FBI jobs website. The recent NCIC breach occurs shortly after several power outages affected banks, computer programs, the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system, the Department of Agriculture, and the National Security Agency's internal communications network. While the Trump administration has denied that these outages are connected to a wider cyberattack, fears persist among the public. The Daily Mail reached out to the FBI and the White House for comment regarding the current investigation and the president's statements.