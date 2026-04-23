Trump May Be Forced Back to Obama-Era Iran Deal, Reporter Predicts

A new podcast analysis suggests that escalating tensions with Iran could lead President Trump to reluctantly accept a peace deal nearly identical to the 2015 agreement he previously rejected, due to the political costs of a prolonged conflict and the resistance of Iranian hardliners.

The escalating tensions between the United States and Iran may ironically culminate in a peace agreement remarkably similar to the 2015 deal brokered by the Obama administration, according to reporter Philip Nieto.

Speaking on the Daily Mail's Deep Dive podcast, Nieto explained that hardliners within Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who control the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz – a waterway handling a fifth of the world’s oil supply – are unlikely to concede to Washington’s demands. This resistance, coupled with the mounting political costs of a prolonged conflict as the midterm elections approach, leaves President Trump with limited viable options.

Despite a fourth extension of the ceasefire, Iran demonstrated its defiance on Wednesday by seizing two cargo vessels and destroying a third in the Strait of Hormuz. Nieto highlights a critical division within the Iranian government: while officials engage in peace talks, the IRGC operates independently, prioritizing its own agenda.

This dynamic makes negotiations exceptionally challenging, potentially forcing Trump to 'concede' to terms mirroring the Obama-era agreement – a deal he previously denounced as 'one of the worst deals ever made.

' The original agreement stipulated Iran would significantly reduce its uranium stockpile for a period of ten to fifteen years. Nieto suggests that accepting such a deal, even on Iran’s terms, is politically more advantageous for Trump than escalating the conflict. He posits that Trump could frame a return to the original agreement as a victory, claiming to have weakened Iran’s defenses, a narrative he has already begun to cultivate.

A prolonged war, however, carries significant risks, including potential destabilization of Iran and attacks on critical infrastructure across the Middle East, consequences Trump would struggle to spin positively. Furthermore, Nieto argues that Russia and China stand to benefit most from a protracted conflict. Russia gains from relaxed sanctions on its oil exports, while China views the situation as evidence of the US being an 'unreliable ally' to its Gulf state partners.

This perception could lead Gulf states to question their reliance on US security guarantees and explore alternative alliances. The reporter emphasizes that a failure by the US to resolve the situation decisively damages its influence in the Middle East, prompting regional powers to reassess their relationships with Washington.

Ultimately, Nieto’s analysis suggests that the path forward for the US may lead back to the very agreement Trump sought to dismantle, a 'grand irony' born from the complexities of the geopolitical landscape and the internal dynamics within Iran





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