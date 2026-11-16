Trump Meets Jon Voight Amid Worst US Air Travel Collapse Since 9/11

President Donald Trump hosted Jon Voight at the White House while the FAA grounded all flights. This unprecedented shutdown stranded travelers and sparked political debate over government response.

President Donald Trump spent a critical Friday evening in the Oval Office meeting with conservative actor Jon Voight, even as the United States experienced the most severe disruption to its national air travel network since the September 11 terrorist attacks. According to reports from The Atlantic, the White House remained a hub of political maneuvering for entertainment industry lobbying while chaos unfolded at airports across the country. Thousands of passengers found themselves stranded at terminal gates, unable to depart or return home, as the Federal Aviation Administration enforced a historic nationwide grounding of all flights.

Aviation Chaos and FAA Grounding

The Federal Aviation Administration executed a complete halt to all departures in the mainland United States on Friday afternoon, marking the first such nationwide stop in American history since the September 11 attacks. The scale of the disruption was immediate and massive, with more than 10,000 flights experiencing significant delays or cancellations. Authorities were initially unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the systemic failure, leaving airport operators and ground crews in a state of uncertainty.

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As the grounding continued, panic spread through major hubs as travelers waited for updates that never seemed to come. Cargo shipments remained frozen on tarmacs, halting supply chain movements that rely on air freight. The Federal Aviation Administration did not confirm whether the technical breakdown was the result of a cyberattack by a foreign adversary, though officials noted they were unable to immediately rule out such a possibility.

Voight Lobbying for Film Tax Credits

During this period of national emergency, Jon Voight, the 87-year-old Academy Award-winning actor and father of Angelina Jolie, was engaged in a high-stakes lobbying effort inside the White House. Voight, who serves as a special ambassador to Hollywood for the administration, met with President Trump to advocate for a bipartisan legislative proposal designed to revitalize the domestic entertainment industry. The primary goal of the meeting was to secure federal support for tax incentives that would encourage film and television production to return to the United States from overseas locations.

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The bipartisan bill in question proposes a federal tax credit covering 20 percent of American labor costs for qualifying productions. The legislation includes bonus provisions that would increase this credit to 30 percent under specific conditions, layered on top of existing state-level incentives. According to producer Steven Paul, Voight made an emotional appeal during the session, becoming visibly upset by the end of his presentation. Paul described the actor's plea as having the impact of an Academy Award-winning speech, highlighting the personal investment Voight had in the industry's survival.

Political Fallout and Cabinet Response

President Trump did not address the public regarding the aviation crisis, choosing instead to rely on his Cabinet members to manage the narrative. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin were tasked with briefing the media on the status of the air travel network. Mullin attributed the system breakdown to outdated equipment and assured the public that there was no immediate risk to national security. He defended the President's absence from the press conferences by stating that Trump delegates authority to appointed leaders.

While Secretary Mullin attempted to reassure the public, the administration's focus on entertainment legislation drew sharp criticism from political opponents. Former Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media platform X to condemn the President's silence. Greene wrote that Trump did not bother to address the nation while citizens remained trapped in airports, questioning the priorities of the administration during a potential crisis.

Financial Demands and Ongoing Investigations

The aviation collapse has intensified calls for modernization of the national air traffic control system. During the Friday night press briefing, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explicitly requested $50 billion from Congress to fund necessary upgrades. Critics, including Greene, labeled this request a 'shakedown,' arguing that the administration was using the disaster as leverage to secure massive funding without first addressing the immediate causes of the failure.

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Meanwhile, the technical roots of the shutdown are being traced to infrastructure issues. The Federal Aviation Administration has linked the system overload to routers managed by contractor L3Harris. L3Harris has stated that it is fully supporting the FAA in its ongoing investigation into the malfunction. President Trump utilized the hours of the grounding to speak with various Hollywood executives about the legislation, later posting on Truth Social to endorse the federal incentive while Voight was still in the room. The President signed his post with the slogan 'MAKE OUR ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY GREAT AGAIN!'