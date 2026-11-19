President Trump welcomed Vladimir Putin at APEC in Shenzhen before meeting Xi Jinping. The leaders discussed ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Iran threats, and denuclearization in historic bilateral talks.

President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a one-on-one session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on Thursday. The encounter marked the first private meeting between the two leaders, signaling a shift in diplomatic engagement as both heads of state seek to address critical global security issues. The meeting took place immediately before a scheduled bilateral discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump Welcomes Putin to Shenzhen APEC Summit

Video footage from the event showed President Vladimir Putin appearing stiff and awkward as he waited in the room. The atmosphere shifted when President Donald Trump entered and approached his counterpart with a warm demeanor. Trump pointed at the Russian leader and affectionately told those in the room, Who is he? followed immediately by He is my friend.

Also read UK Prime Minister Burnham Pledges Support for Ukraine Amidst Trump-Xi-Putin Summit

The American leader emphasized the longevity of his relationship with the Russian president. He stated to reporters that they have had a great relationship for many years and have known each other for a long time. Trump suggested that a lot of wonderful things could come out of this interaction or at least start from this point forward. He leaned into President Putin to whisper something in his ear before the press was asked to leave the room.

The brief pull-aside lasted only a few minutes. During this short window, the Russian president approached Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for handshakes. Following this interaction, the press were shooed out of the room. No official readout from the White House was released regarding the content of the session.

Advertisement

Trump Seeks End to Ukraine Conflict With Xi

The meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin immediately preceded a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Trump described the subsequent interaction with the Chinese leader as an incredible meeting. He indicated that he was looking to help resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine during his discussions with President Xi.

Trump highlighted the human cost of the ongoing conflict to his counterparts. He noted that twenty-five thousand mostly soldiers a month are being killed in the war. The American president expressed his desire to see the conflict ended and stated that he could speak for both himself and President Putin on this matter.

President Trump mentioned that President Putin was scheduled to arrive later for a trilateral meeting. He described the upcoming three-way session as a tri-meeting and expressed hope for a successful outcome. The historic summit represents a significant diplomatic effort to engage both major US rivals in a single setting.

Trump Addresses Iran Threats and Denuclearization

During the summit, President Trump put denuclearization front and center in his discussions with the leaders. He signaled a broader agenda that includes addressing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, ending the US war with Iran, and negotiating trade deals. The American president also addressed the need to combat the proliferation of fentanyl in the United States.

Tensions regarding Iran were a notable topic of conversation. Trump responded to reports that Iran might be plotting to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington DC. He stated that there are indications Iran is looking at gases and biological weapons after being shut out of nuclear capabilities. He suggested Tehran may be planning some sort of attack around the new year.

Advertisement

The president warned that he would see what comes after January first. He described the Iranian leadership as nasty people. Threats from Iran have prompted a number of Trump top officials to move from private homes to a military installation in Washington. This security measure reflects the heightened concerns surrounding potential attacks.

Domestic Context and Future Diplomatic Steps

The diplomatic efforts in Shenzhen come at a time of turbulence back in the United States. Americans have expressed concern over recent outages targeting major US tech and financial firms. A slew of federal government system failures have also raised questions about domestic infrastructure security. These anomalies have not been officially dubbed cyber attacks.

Earlier in the day, President Trump sent a soothing message telling Americans to relax and not worry about the system issues. However, he vowed to punish anyone foolish enough to target the United States. He warned that those responsible would suffer consequences never before seen. The president remained focused on advancing his foreign policy goals during the APEC summit.

The trilateral meeting marks the first time the three leaders have met privately. This historic summit between two major US rivals underscores the complex geopolitical landscape. The outcomes of these discussions will likely influence global security and trade dynamics in the coming months.