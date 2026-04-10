Trump Mulls Troop Withdrawal from NATO Allies Over Iran Campaign Support

Former President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing US troops from NATO member states that he believes were unsupportive of the US and Israel in the war against Iran. This move comes amid increasing tensions within the alliance and follows Trump's repeated threats to pull the US out of NATO.

Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating retaliatory measures against certain NATO members, specifically those perceived as unsupportive of the United States and Israel in their military campaign against Iran . This potential response involves the withdrawal of American troops from military bases located within these nations.

The proposition suggests a strategic redeployment of forces, transferring personnel from countries deemed uncooperative with the military operation to those considered more aligned with Washington's interests. This move underscores the growing friction between the former US President and several key allies within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. In recent weeks, Trump has intensified his criticism of the 32-member alliance, even threatening to withdraw the United States entirely. His dissatisfaction stems from the perceived lack of support from certain NATO members in assisting with the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil and gas transits. The President's assertion that these nations failed to adequately support the US during the operation against Iran threatens to fracture the trans-Atlantic alliance, representing perhaps the most significant challenge in its history. The United States currently maintains a substantial military presence in Europe, with approximately 84,000 soldiers stationed across the continent. These US bases serve as critical hubs for global military operations, providing strategic advantages and economic benefits to host nations through investment and job creation. Moreover, bases in Eastern Europe play a vital role in deterring potential aggression from Moscow. In addition to troop redeployments, the proposed punitive measures could also entail the closure of at least one US base within a European country, possibly impacting nations like Spain or Germany, according to sources familiar with the administration's thinking. This potential course of action follows a series of sharp criticisms leveled by Trump against NATO, particularly in a recent post on Truth Social, where he expressed disappointment over the alliance's perceived inaction. Trump also met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House, where discussions likely revolved around the ongoing tensions and the possibility of the US withdrawing from the alliance. Further exacerbating the existing strains, Trump alluded to the potential acquisition of Greenland, adding another layer of complexity to the already fragile relationship between the White House and NATO. The plan to transfer US troops away from certain NATO nations has gained traction among senior administration officials in recent weeks, revealing a widening gap between Trump and his European allies. The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, echoed these sentiments, suggesting a very 'frank and candid conversation' was planned with Rutte. When asked to comment on the proposals, the White House referenced recent statements from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which criticized NATO members for not providing greater support to the US campaign. Several alliance members have openly criticized the US military action, potentially making them targets of the proposed retaliatory measures. Spain, the only NATO country not meeting the commitment of dedicating five percent of its GDP to defense, restricted access to its airspace for US planes involved in the conflict. German politicians also criticized the US military strategy, creating further frustration among American officials, despite Germany's strategic importance as a hub for US military operations in the Middle East. Italy briefly blocked the US from using the Sigonella air base in Sicily, and France, under Emmanuel Macron, allowed US use of a base in the South only after assurances that planes not involved in strikes against Iran would land there. Poland, Romania, Lithuania, and Greece are mentioned as potential beneficiaries of increased troop deployments due to their perceived support. These Eastern European countries, already among the highest defense spenders in NATO, were quick to announce their participation in an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz. Following the joint US-Israeli operation against Iran, Romania swiftly granted Washington permission to utilize its bases for the US Air Force. This proposal could lead to a buildup of US military presence closer to the Russian border, potentially escalating tensions with Vladimir Putin. After meeting with Trump, Rutte described the conversation as 'very frank' and 'very open', reflecting the underlying disagreements





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Not Even Nato Chief Mark Rutte Is Safe From Trump's Wrath Over IranKate is a political correspondent at HuffPost UK. Based in Westminster, she covers the day-to-day events occupying parliament while also specialising in the Ukraine war, international relations and unpicking key economic events. She occasionally pops up on the radio to discuss the major political events of the day.

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