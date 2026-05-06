Trump Negotiates Landmark Peace Framework with Iran to Resolve Nuclear Deadlock and Lift Sanctions

President Donald Trump is reportedly close to finalizing a sweeping peace agreement with Iran that mirrors elements of the Obama-era nuclear pact while aiming to end regional conflict and stabilize global oil markets.

The geopolitical landscape of the Middle East is currently witnessing a pivotal shift as President Donald Trump moves toward securing a comprehensive peace agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

This potential breakthrough centers on a meticulously crafted 14-point memorandum of understanding, which is currently being brokered by senior Trump envoys, specifically Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The White House maintains a high degree of optimism, suggesting that this framework could be finalized within a mere 48 hours. Should both parties sign the memorandum, it would initiate a critical 30-day window during which the United States and Iran would negotiate a much broader and more permanent agreement.

This larger pact is expected to address several high-stakes issues, including the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping, the complete lifting of all remaining US economic sanctions, and the establishment of stringent new limitations on Iran's nuclear capabilities. At the heart of the proposal is a demand for Iran to completely halt all uranium enrichment activities for a period spanning 12 to 15 years.

To ensure compliance, the deal includes automatic extensions of these restrictions if Tehran is found to have violated any terms of the agreement. Furthermore, the regime would be required to remove its current stockpile of highly enriched uranium from Iranian soil, although the specific destination for these materials has not yet been determined.

Interestingly, while President Trump has spent years vehemently criticizing the 2015 nuclear pact brokered by Barack Obama as the 'worst deal ever', the current framework bears striking similarities to its predecessor. Both agreements involve the lifting of sanctions, the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, and a cap on uranium enrichment at the 3.67 percent level.

While the current proposal does not seem to impose restrictions on Iran's ballistic missile program, it does mandate enhanced nuclear inspections, including unannounced snap reviews by United Nations specialists and investigators. The economic repercussions of these diplomatic maneuvers were immediate and significant. Global oil markets reacted sharply to the news, with Brent crude prices plummeting by more than 10 percent to fall below the 100 dollar per barrel threshold.

Simultaneously, Wall Street responded with optimism, as stock futures for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw notable surges. Trump himself took to Truth Social to communicate his position, offering a stark choice to the Iranian regime. He suggested that if Iran agrees to the terms, the legendary Epic Fury and the blockade of the Hormuz Strait would end.

However, he warned that a failure to reach an agreement would result in bombing campaigns of a much higher level and intensity than previously witnessed. Despite the optimistic tone coming from the White House, regional tensions remain dangerously high. Israeli intelligence and military sources indicate that Israel is already preparing fresh strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure and senior officials should the negotiations collapse.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains skeptical of Tehran's peace overtures and reportedly prefers a short, high-pressure military campaign to force further concessions. Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has acknowledged the fragility of the current ceasefire, noting that Iranian forces have attacked US troops nearly a dozen times since the pause in fighting.

This duality of high-stakes diplomacy and imminent military readiness underscores the precarious nature of the current negotiations, as the world watches to see if a lasting peace can be achieved or if the region is headed toward an even more intense escalation





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran Nuclear Deal US Sanctions Middle East Peace Uranium Enrichment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TTF Futures Swing From Loss to Gain After Iran Rejects Trump's Hormuz PlanEuropean gas futures reversed a 3% opening loss to gain 1.3% Monday as Iran warned the U.S. against approaching the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Trump Threatens Iran with Force as Operation Freedom FaltersPresident Trump has vowed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but the initial phase of 'Operation Freedom' has not yielded significant results, raising questions about the viability of the plan and escalating tensions with Iran.

Read more »

BBC's Jeremy Bowen Delivers Damning Verdict On Trump's Decision To Bomb IranKevin Schofield is HuffPost UK's political editor and is based at Westminster. He has been a political journalist for more than 20 years, and in that time has worked for the Press Association, The Scotsman, The Herald, Daily Record, The Sun and PoliticsHome.

Read more »

Trump may end up restarting his war against his own wishesTrump is baiting Iran - and it might just work

Read more »

Trump Warns of Iran Nuclear Ambitions Amid Ongoing ConflictPresident Donald Trump discusses the Iran conflict with small business owners at the White House, warning that the war may strengthen Iran's resolve to build a nuclear bomb. Former MI6 chief John Sawers criticizes the U.S. approach, stating that the conflict was misguided and that Iran's nuclear ambitions remain a long-term challenge.

Read more »

Trump Pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Hope of Deal With IranThe U.S. operation to guide ships out of the Strait of Hormuz was paused after one day, which saw both sides trade attacks.

Read more »