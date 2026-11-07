Trump Offers Dana White U.S. Press Secretary Role Amid Zacharia Exit

Donald Trump announces UFC CEO Dana White as his preferred choice for Press Secretary, following Layla Zacharia's dismissal. Details on White's team and the role's expectations.

President Donald Trump has publicly offered the position of White House Press Secretary to Dana White, the chief executive of the Ultimate Fighting Championship ( UFC), following the abrupt departure of previous press aide Layla Zacharia. Trump revealed the potential appointment on his Truth Social platform, praising White as a violent fighter and warrior who he believes is uniquely qualified to handle the demands of the role.

The New Press Secretary Announcement

Trump explicitly stated that he is pleased to offer the job to White, emphasizing that he has requested the UFC executive bring a specific team of assistants to support him in the White House. The President noted that some of these individuals are not from the United States, highlighting a non-traditional approach to staffing the press office. He outlined a group of prominent mixed martial arts figures that White might bring with him, including Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

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Stakeholder Roles and Team Dynamics

The proposed team includes several heavyweight champions and top-tier competitors from the UFC, creating a stark contrast to traditional government advisory roles. Trump described the need for these individuals to defend the administration against what he termed the Lunatic Left. He urged White to accept the position, asserting that Dana will serve as a Press Secretary like none other, thereby signaling a major shift in how the administration intends to manage its public communications and media strategy.

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Relationship and Political Context

This announcement follows days of intense scrutiny and criticism regarding the performance and legal credentials of Layla Zacharia, who was let go from her post. The transition highlights the close personal and professional relationship between Trump and White, who has previously described the President as a very good friend. Their partnership has been visibly demonstrated in recent public appearances, particularly during the build-up to a major cage-fighting event.

Event Significance and Future Steps

The two leaders were seen walking together from the Oval Office to the South Lawn, where they addressed a massive open-sided arena known as The Claw. This event was scheduled to mark America's 250th anniversary of independence, further cementing the public alliance between the President and the UFC leadership. The administration is now awaiting White's response to the Press Secretary offer as it moves forward with its communication strategy.