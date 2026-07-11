Trump offers Dana White press secretary job, White set to meet next week despite denial report

President Trump has offered UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary job, suggesting he bring MMA fighters as assistants. Reports conflict on whether White accepted, but he is expected to meet Trump next week.

President Donald Trump has offered the White House press secretary job to Ultimate Fighting Championship chief Dana White, calling him a violent Fighter and Warrior to help tackle the Lunatic Left.

Trump announced the offer on Truth Social and invited White to recruit MMA fighters Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison as assistants, even though some are not from our Country. White is reportedly set to meet Trump at the White House next week to discuss the role, according to TMZ. The 57-year-old fight promoter is expected to sit down with the president in the Oval Office on Monday.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White U.S. Press Secretary Role Amid Zacharia Exit

Conflicting Reports On White Role

This comes despite a separate report from CNN claiming White had already declined the position, according to a source familiar with the matter. The conflicting accounts emerged just hours after Trump publicly urged his longtime friend and political ally to take the job. The position has taken on greater importance following the Republicans' crushing midterm election defeat, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and the power to investigate the administration.

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White, who was in London on Saturday for a boxing event, has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to accept the job. He appeared willing to play along, reposting Trump's announcement on Instagram and sharing an image of himself standing behind the White House briefing room podium with the caption On to the next chapter. Trump went further in his Truth Social post, proposing that White bring an extraordinary collection of mixed martial arts stars to Washington as his assistants.

He wrote: I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. Trump apparently referred to UFC star Kayla Harrison in the final name. He added: We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other.

Trump White Business Relationship History

Dana, please take the job! The message immediately raised questions about whether Trump was making a genuine employment offer or simply having fun with his close friend. It is unclear how seriously to take the claim, although Trump and White do enjoy a close relationship. Trump and White's business relationship goes back to 2001, when two UFC events were held at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

White has spoken in favor of Trump at Republican National Conventions and has frequently praised the US president. He also helped the president connect with younger male voters during his 2024 campaign. White has frequently clashed with reporters in the past, particularly after being questioned over MMA restarting soon after the pandemic began.

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The job of White House press secretary has been vacant since Katie Zacharia exited in October after just five days on the job, following a rocky debut briefing. Trump has already signaled a willingness to come out fighting after the Republicans' midterm trouncing after appointing a new team. The offer to White was seen as a bizarre replacement for fired Katie Zacharia. The conflicting reports about White's response have left the situation unresolved.

White London Appearance Meeting Plans

TMZ reported that Monday's meeting was expected to take place despite CNN's account that he had already rejected the offer. White was seen ringside during this weekend's boxing match in London and was also seen speaking to the media there. He has not publicly confirmed whether he intends to accept the job.

Trump and White were together in June on the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250, an event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence and Trump's 80th birthday. If White accepts, he would bring a unique style to the briefing room, having frequently clashed with reporters. The proposed team of MMA fighters would be an extraordinary addition to the White House staff.

Trump's post concluded with a direct plea: Dana, please take the job! The coming days will reveal whether White accepts the offer or turns it down, with the scheduled Monday meeting set to clarify his decision.