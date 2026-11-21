Aaron Kofsky, deputy to FHFA director, spent two nights in jail for speeding in Virginia and posted controversial defense of his actions and drug use online.

Aaron Kofsky, a 29-year-old senior deputy to Federal Housing Finance Agency ( FHFA) director Bill Pulte, has sparked controversy after being jailed for two nights and subsequently defending his reckless driving behavior in online posts. Kofsky, who earns an annual salary of $330,000 as a Trump administration official, was caught traveling at 109 miles per hour on Interstate 66 in Virginia on April 18, nearly 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The incident, which led to his arrest and subsequent sentencing on August 12, has drawn intense scrutiny regarding the conduct of high-level government appointees and their use of social media platforms to justify illegal acts.

Legal Consequences for Virginia Speeding

Under Virginia state law, driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or exceeding 85 miles per hour constitutes a misdemeanor offense. This violation carries potential penalties of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. Although Kofsky faced the possibility of significant incarceration, the judge on August 12 imposed a sentence of 90 days in jail, with 86 days suspended. The final judgment also included the maximum $2,500 fine, a six-month suspension of his driver's license, and a one-year term of probation.

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Online Defense of Speeding Laws

Following his sentencing, CNN identified Kofsky as the user behind the Reddit account 'PsychoticMammal,' where he authored multiple posts attempting to rationalize his speed and criticize current traffic laws. He argued that the United States should increase speed limits to improve roadway efficiency, stating that if the country truly prioritized safety, the licensing process would be stricter. Kofsky contended that excessive speed is not inherently dangerous and is not comparable to distracted driving, labeling such comparisons as logical fallacies. He further cited Germany, noting that despite some roads lacking speed limits, the accident rate there is one-third of that in the USA.

History of Controversial Social Media Posts

Kofsky has a documented history of engaging in controversial online behavior that has previously impacted his career. In 2024, he was fired as an advisor to then-Senator JD Vance after Wired revealed posts on the same Reddit account where he detailed his love for various drugs, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, and opiates. In those posts, he described his drug preferences and claimed he used substances to self-medicate for epilepsy and the side effects of its medication. Although he later expressed regret and embarrassment to The Independent, stating that part of his life was behind him, the pattern of behavior has resurfaced with the speeding incident.

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Display of Wealth and Luxury Vehicles

In addition to defending his driving, the 'PsychoticMammal' account was used to showcase Kofsky's personal wealth and collection of luxury automobiles. He posted photographs of a garage containing two BMWs, claiming they were his favorite vehicles that he would not trade for any other cars not costing nearly $100,000 or able to be imported to the US. The man driving the cars in the photos bears a striking resemblance to Kofsky's mug shot from the Virginia arrest. These displays of opulence and disregard for traffic laws have further fueled public criticism of his appointment to a federal role.

Continued Role Despite Legal Issues

Despite the legal troubles and public outcry, Kofsky has retained his position within the FHFA structure. He served as an aide to former Senator Pat Toomey and SEC Commissioner Mark Uyeda before joining Pulte's team. Kofsky rose to become acting deputy director of the Division of Housing Mission and Goals, a role he held for over a year. Records indicate he attended several federal meetings on behalf of Director Pulte between June 2025 and July 2026, and was listed as a point of contact for a new federal policy as recently as August 25, the same night he was spending time in jail.

Political Context and Agency Response

The situation occurs against a backdrop of heightened political scrutiny for the Trump administration, particularly with Democrats now controlling Congress. Bill Pulte, Kofsky's boss, has himself faced criticism, including Trump's decision to remove him from consideration for national security advisor due to his lack of experience. Pulte is also viewed as a potential target for investigations by the new legislative majority. As of the reporting of these events, neither Kofsky nor the FHFA has provided any official comment regarding the speeding incident or the contentious Reddit posts.