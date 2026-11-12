Trump on Jensen Huang Resignation: Spy Link Key to Exit

Donald Trump tells Stephen A Smith that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation is justified if his alleged affair involved a Chinese spy. This interview details the political and corporate fallout following the scandal.

Donald Trump praised the technical achievements of former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a recent White House interview, yet he acknowledged that the executive was correct to resign if his extramarital affair involved a Chinese intelligence officer. Trump spoke to broadcaster Stephen A Smith in the Roosevelt Room on Thursday, addressing the unprecedented scandal that has shaken the technology sector and the nation's most valuable corporation.

Donald Trump described Jensen Huang as a brilliant innovator who built an incredible company over thirty-three years, but he emphasized that national security concerns override corporate loyalty in cases involving espionage. Trump told Smith that Huang is going through hell right now and is deeply troubled by the impact on his wife and family, noting that the former CEO is a fine man who feels badly about his personal failings.

Also read Nvidia shares fall as AI giant rocked by Jensen Huang’s resignation

Trump Clarifies Resignation Justification

Stephen A Smith asked Donald Trump directly whether Jensen Huang was right to step down from his position as chief executive officer, a question that caused Trump to pause before delivering a nuanced answer that split the issue into two distinct categories. Trump stated that if the woman involved was a spy, then the resignation was absolutely necessary, but if she was not a spy, the situation would have been handled differently and perhaps the resignation would not have been required.

Trump expressed admiration for Jensen Huang's professional capabilities, calling him a tremendous talent who created a chip that was so complex and brilliant that it could not be copied by competitors. He noted that Huang did something nobody else did in the semiconductor industry, which helped elevate Nvidia to become the most valuable company in the United States before the recent turmoil began.

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Internal Investigation And Stock Impact

The resignation of Jensen Huang occurred on Friday after the New York Times reported that the sixty-three-year-old executive had an affair with a subordinate named Kimberly Powell, an event that immediately triggered an internal investigation at the corporation. The report also revealed that Huang had another affair with an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed named Alice Huang, who has no relation to the former boss and is reportedly an alleged Chinese spy.

These dual affairs caused the stock price of the four-trillion-dollar company to plummet, raising serious concerns about how an alleged foreign agent may have manipulated the leadership of the nation's most important tech firm. Reports indicated that Donald Trump was briefed on the affair with the alleged spy before he allowed Jensen Huang to board the plane, a decision that was made despite the security implications of the situation.

Lawmakers Push For Subpoenas

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer criticized Jensen Huang as a bold and arrogant promoter who dismissed concerns about China accessing advanced chips, stating that he does not take such dismissals lightly and would be happy to support a subpoena. The comments from Senator Cramer reflected a growing sentiment among lawmakers who are interested in hearing exactly what happened, particularly regarding the alleged spy and how she managed to dupe the former CEO.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party John Moolenaar, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rick Crawford all voiced support for subpoenaing the former Nvidia executive. The three lawmakers sent a letter to Jensen Huang last week asking him to appear for a joint, closed-door briefing to address the allegations of his affair with the alleged Chinese spy directly.

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Future Leadership And Cooperation

Donald Trump reiterated his view that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as the new chief executive of the corporation, suggesting that Cook is a viable candidate to lead the company through its current challenges. He offered encouragement to the former CEO, predicting that Jensen Huang will somehow end on his feet despite the current difficulties and the intense public scrutiny surrounding the scandal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Jensen Huang is expected to cooperate with lawmakers and meet with them behind closed doors, although it remains unclear how his resignation may impact this agreement to testify. Lawmakers are also interested in hearing exactly what happened, particularly with the alleged spy, and the internal investigation is ongoing despite the departure of the chief executive officer.