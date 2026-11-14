Trump Orders DOJ Probe Against Democrats Over Threats

President Donald Trump directed the Department of Justice to investigate Democratic lawmakers, warning of jail time for alleged extortion threats as partisan tensions escalate ahead of new congressional terms.

President Donald Trump has issued a direct order to the Department of Justice to initiate immediate criminal investigations into Democratic lawmakers. This decisive action follows the recent midterm elections and targets legislators whom the President accuses of sending threatening letters to his administration officials. Trump explicitly stated on social media that imprisonment should be reserved for these individuals, whom he labeled as extortionists without providing specific evidence of criminal activity.

The President Orders DOJ Probe

The administration claims that Democrat Political Leaders have sent threatening letters to many innocent people within the executive branch. In a post on Saturday, Trump declared that he is ordering the Department of Justice to look into this alleged criminal act immediately. He asserted that these communications constitute a crime, despite lacking public proof to support the accusation. This directive marks a significant escalation in the rhetoric between the two major political parties.

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White House Defiant and Aggressive

Internally, the mood within the White House remains defiant, with West Wing officials practically daring Democrats to initiate investigations so they can return fire. A White House official told the Daily Mail that if Democrats abuse their power to politicize investigations and subpoenas, they must remember the federal government remains under executive control. The administration is simultaneously offering public olive branches while privately preparing for a no-holds-barred revenge campaign against incoming Democratic leaders.

Incoming Chairman Robert Garcia Targeted

White House counsel Will Scharf sent a three-page letter to incoming Democratic chairman Robert Garcia of the House Oversight Committee. The letter warned that any probe must serve a legitimate investigative purpose rather than punish political opponents. Scharf argued that threats to executive branch officials or processes designed to instill fear may cross the line into blatant criminality. The attorney specifically noted that unlawful subpoenas approved by Democrats could warrant a federal investigation, referencing Garcia's post-election message for Trump officials to lawyer up.

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Attorney General Blanche Responds to Threats

When pressed on whether the administration would pursue lawmakers over the weekend, Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the outcome depends on what is said by the Democrats. Blanche's response reflects the administration's cautious but ready stance on potential legal actions. Behind these threats lies a broader plan by Trump to sideline Congress for the remainder of his term. The administration intends to test the bounds of presidential authority to protect its officials and preserve its political agenda without legislative interference.

Executive Actions and Oversight Battles

White House chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget chief Russ Vought have reportedly been drafting executive actions to propel policies forward without congressional input. Democrats, including Robert Garcia, plan to conduct oversight on the President's family business dealings, immigration policies, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Specific focus is placed on how Don Jr. financed wedding celebrations with funds from a Russian billionaire linked to Vladimir Putin. The administration claims it can govern through executive orders that guide federal departments without lawmaker approval.

DOJ Legal Opinions and Future Implications

The Department of Justice has drafted legal opinions to defend the executive branch against congressional challenges. These opinions cover new tariffs, immigration restrictions, and tighter White House control over federal spending. Democrats are also eager to scrutinize Jared Kushner's role in negotiating foreign deals while operating a private equity firm. The ongoing conflict highlights the intensifying struggle for power between the executive branch and the incoming Democratic majority in Congress.