Trump Orders National Monument Status for Gold Oval Office

President Trump designates his gold-accented Oval Office a protected national monument via executive order, while a federal judge blocks his planned triumphal arch in Washington DC amid legal challenges.

Donald Trump has issued a strict executive order declaring his heavily renovated Oval Office a protected national monument, effectively banning any future modifications to the space. The US leader has spent months transforming the presidential headquarters with lavish gold accents, cherubs, statues, and walls lined with gold-framed presidential portraits. This decisive move aims to prevent subsequent administrations from dismantling or redecorating the room to its previous state.

Oval Office Protection Measures

The 80-year-old president declared the room would not be touched, destroyed, or altered by anyone attempting to build something in a slightly different shape. He emphasized that if anyone decides to knock down walls or change the design, he will return from wherever he is to ensure it never happens. Trump stated that he paid for the renovations himself and fixed the space, asserting that it is now more beautiful and in better condition than before.

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This directive comes as his first major action following the Republican Party's significant losses in the recent midterm elections. The president has become increasingly defensive of the decor changes after rivals, including former President Barack Obama, ridiculed the aesthetic during the election campaign. Obama had previously compared the look to Saddam Hussein opening a Cheesecake Factory, prompting Trump to criticize his predecessor's understanding of cleanliness and maintenance.

Architectural Ambitions Halted

Despite the Oval Office victory, Trump faced a significant setback regarding his other major architectural project in Washington DC. A federal judge, Tanya Chutkan, issued a 14-day temporary restraining order halting all construction on the proposed 250-foot triumphal arch. The ruling stopped work that was scheduled to begin that week, casting doubt on the entire $100 million project known as the Arc de Trump.

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The judge's decision arrived just hours after the National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-4 to approve the project following nine hours of heated debate. Trump appointees on the board had insisted the arch would serve as a fitting tribute to the country's 250th anniversary. The structure was designed to feature a golden, winged Lady Liberty statue on top, flanked by two gold eagles, with inscriptions reading One Nation Under God and Liberty and Justice for All.

Legal and Political Opposition

The Arc de Trump faced fierce criticism from Democrats and veterans who feared the monument would block the view of Arlington National Cemetery. California Democratic Representative Jared Huffman condemned the development as a monstrosity, declaring that the Great Gatsby party is over. The potential use of the arch as a complex for military equipment and a base for snipers and drone teams also drew scrutiny.

White House officials responded furiously to the court's intervention, criticizing the federal court behind the decision and labeling it an activist district court. A spokesman for the president expressed confidence that they would be fully vindicated as the litigation proceeds, looking forward to the completion of the magnificent arch. The legal battle highlights the growing tension between the administration's ambitious projects and established preservation concerns.

Implications for Future Policy

The dual developments mark a pivotal moment in the president's approach to preserving his legacy through physical structures. Protecting the Oval Office ensures that his specific design choices remain permanent, while the legal challenge to the arch demonstrates the limits of executive power when facing judicial review. These events underscore the intense political polarization surrounding the administration's aesthetic and policy decisions in the capital.

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As the 14-day restraining order takes effect, all construction on the Arc de Trump has ceased pending further legal proceedings. The outcome of this litigation could set a precedent for future monumental projects in Washington DC. Meanwhile, the Oval Office remains under strict protection, with the president warning that any attempt to alter it will be met with his immediate and forceful intervention.