Trump Orders US Navy to 'Shoot and Kill' Iranian Boats Laying Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Former President Trump escalates tensions with Iran by directing the US Navy to take aggressive action against Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, following a series of retaliatory seizures and attacks. Global oil prices are rising amid fears of a collapsed truce.

The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are rapidly escalating as former President Donald Trump has issued a stark directive to the US Navy regarding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil transport.

Trump, via his Truth Social platform, commanded the Navy to 'shoot and kill' any Iranian vessel detected laying mines in the Persian Gulf, emphasizing a zero-tolerance approach and explicitly stating 'There is to be no hesitation.

' He further ordered a tripling of efforts in mine-clearing operations currently underway within the Strait. This aggressive stance follows a series of retaliatory actions from both sides, including recent seizures of oil tankers and attacks on maritime vessels. The Pentagon has corroborated the increased enforcement activity, releasing footage of US naval forces boarding the Iranian-linked oil tanker, Majestic X, in the Indian Ocean. The tanker was reportedly transporting oil originating from Iran, a nation subject to significant international sanctions.

The Pentagon affirmed its commitment to disrupting illicit networks and intercepting vessels providing support to Iran, regardless of their location. This assertive posture is directly linked to Trump’s broader strategy of curtailing Iran’s access to the Strait of Hormuz, a move that has already begun to impact global oil markets. Brent crude prices surged above $103 a barrel on Thursday, reflecting growing anxieties about a potential collapse of the fragile truce between the US and Iran.

The situation is further complicated by Iran’s own retaliatory measures, including the seizure of two vessels and attacks on three oil tankers in response to the US naval blockade. State media released videos depicting masked commandos boarding cargo ships, highlighting the escalating nature of the conflict. The current standoff has effectively constricted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint responsible for approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

While Trump previously extended a ceasefire with Iran for the fourth time, citing concerns about domestic inflation and the war’s unpopularity with the American public, the naval blockade remains firmly in place. This extension was also influenced by a lack of clear communication from Iranian leadership. Earlier actions included the US Navy disabling and seizing the Iranian-flagged cargo ship Touska in the Gulf of Oman, which Trump claimed was attempting to breach the blockade.

The seized cargo, notably, included goods originating from China, which has been permitted to continue transiting vessels through the strait alongside tankers destined for Pakistan and India. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further escalation and significant disruption to global energy markets. The lack of dialogue and the increasingly aggressive rhetoric from both sides raise serious concerns about the possibility of a wider conflict in the region.

The implications of a prolonged disruption to oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz would be far-reaching, impacting economies worldwide and potentially triggering a global recession





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