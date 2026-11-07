Trump Ousts Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff Amid Cabinet Shakeups

President Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller following midterm losses, signaling further personnel changes in his administration.

President Donald Trump announced the immediate removal of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Friday, replacing her with longtime advisor Stephen Miller. The high-profile personnel shift occurred just hours after Trump discussed potential cabinet changes during a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Sunday evening.

Wiles, who had served as the president's primary operational lead, was directed to transition into the Trump Political Operation. Trump described her tenure as outstanding and expressed gratitude for her service, yet confirmed that new moves were necessary for the administration's current phase.

Also read Donald Trump replaces Susie Wiles as White House Chief of staff after midterms hammering

Leadership Transition and Timeline

Stephen Miller officially assumed the role of Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026. Trump highlighted Miller as one of his most trusted advisors and the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration. The announcement was posted directly to Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, confirming the rapid succession plan.

The timing of the appointment coincided with Miller being observed boarding Air Force One alongside the president. This swift transition suggests that the decision to reshape the top of the West Wing staff was finalized shortly before the public announcement, maintaining operational continuity during a period of political uncertainty.

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Post-Midterm Political Fallout

The leadership change follows significant electoral setbacks for the Republican Party in the midterm elections held on Tuesday. Democrats successfully retaken control of both the House and Senate chambers, marking a substantial shift in congressional power. Additionally, Democrats flipped deep red Texas by electing Gina Hinojosa as governor and James Talarico to the Senate.

During the 60 Minutes interview with journalist Ross Douthat, Trump acknowledged the possibility of further personnel adjustments despite praising his current cabinet. When asked specifically about the future of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump expressed confidence in his continued service, citing military successes in Venezuela.

Cabinet Tensions and Internal Dynamics

Reports indicate a highly factionalized environment within the White House, with aides describing a workplace filled with tension and infighting. Sources speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins characterized the atmosphere as similar to the knives-out days of the president's first term, suggesting that Wiles' departure will accelerate existing shifts in power dynamics.

While Trump publicly stated that the change was not directly due to the election results, sources told CNN that he blames Wiles for the Republican Party's performance in the midterms. Contradictory accounts have emerged regarding the nature of the resignation, with a senior White House official telling the Daily Mail that Wiles submitted her resignation the night before the announcement.

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Broader Personnel Replacements

Wiles joins a growing list of high-profile officials who have been ousted or replaced under the current administration. Previous cabinet changes include the removal of former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi. These frequent shakeups reflect a strategy of aligning the executive branch closely with the president's immediate political and policy goals.

The 60 Minutes interview, featuring the president's comments on cabinet stability and military achievements, was scheduled to air on CBS at 7pm on Sunday. The broadcast provides a direct channel for the administration to address the political fallout and outline its stance on upcoming personnel decisions as the new Chief of Staff takes office.